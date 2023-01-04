Heavy rain preparations underway in San Gabriel Valley

Southern California residents are busy preparing for a massive winter storm moving through the area, preparing for the worst after witnessing a series of evacuation orders and flooding in Northern California over the weekend.

With rainfall expected to begin as soon as Tuesday evening, residents living near burn scars took advantage of the early forecast and began lining streets with sandbags and K-Rails in the event of mud or debris flow near their homes.

Department of Public Works crews could be seen canvassing streets, assessing problem areas and clearing storm drains so that there was no buildup as days worth of rain descend upon the Southland for the next several days.

In the San Gabriel Valley, residents living near the Bobcat Fire burn scar were expecting the worst while hoping for the best.

Ashely Howie is one of many taking extra steps to protect their property, noting that K-Rails and wooden fencing have become part of the natural landscape in their neighborhood, which sits below the foothills scored by the Bobcat Fire in 2020 — which burnt 115,796 acres.

"We are always a little concerned that it's not gonna be enough, especially if it's one of those huge mudslides live we've seen in the past," Howie said, recalling a devastating mudslide in Montecito in 2018, that took more than 20 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes when a mountainside seemingly gave way.

Thus far, Montecito has escaped from any major incidents, though they're always ready to jump into action with dozens of vigilant homeowners making all the necessary preparations in an abundance of caution.

They're hopeful that the several big storms that have passed through the area since the fire have done enough to water the wildlife and prevent the earth from giving way.

"The hillsides are growing some new grass and the bushes are getting fed," said Belinda Hill, who always lives in the area. "I'm hopeful they will be helpful."

On top of the other steps being taken, Public Works crews have stockpiled resources at the Sawpit Debris Basin, which was cleared out in June in hopes of catching large boulders, trees and mud in the event of a debris flow.