Watch CBS News

Coastal communities prep ahead of huge storm

Michele Gile reports from Seal Beach, one of the many coastal communities preparing for the worst but hoping for the best as a huge storm heads into the Southland. Residents are warned of high surf, heavy rain and strong winds through Thursday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.