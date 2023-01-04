Duarte residents prepare for mud and debris flow from Fish Fire burn scar

Another storm system is sweeping in California, bringing potential flooding and debris flows.

Southern California could see up to three inches of rainfall starting Wednesday night, reaching its peak on Thursday.

Crews put up K-rails around Duarte in 2017, a year after a fire loosened soil in the area. Matthew C. Hartman/Shorealone Films

Because of this, the Los Angeles County Public Works issued a Phase 2 mudflow alert for the Fish Fire burn scar area starting at 6 p.m. on January 4th until 6 a.m. on Friday, January 6th. Public officials, especially those in Duarte, are concerned the loose soil in the burn scar can give way, similar to what happened after a fire in 2016.

"Basically, we're trying to prevent anything or any objects such as a vehicle or trash can from becoming torpedoes going down in the storm," said Duarte Public Safety Manager Larry Breceda.

To prepare for the potential mudflows and flooding, the county has increased the number of first responders on standby and has re-installed K-rails, which are thick concrete barriers meant to block debris from homes.

"We appreciate them," said resident Lydia Carswell. "We know they're needed. I really appreciate the way the city tries very hard to take care of the 25 homes affected."

According to Breceda, the outcome of the situation depends on how strong the root system underneath the foilage and trees has gotten since the Fish Fire.

"The situation we have though is we don't understand how strong the root system is," he said. "Because the stronger the root system the more it's able to hold and hold off erosion."

Residents from Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road are directed to follow the below protocol:

Rain-related parking restrictions are in effect on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road; as well as Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue

Trash bins may be placed out on the street after 6 a.m. on Friday, January 6.

This will be the 3rd storm to hit our state since December 26th in our region.

For more information on the upcoming storm click here.