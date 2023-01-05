Rain causes flooding in Santa Clarita

Heavy precipitation early Wednesday caused flooding on many roadways throughout the Southland, including several in the Santa Clarita region.

Flooding in Sand Canyon CBSLA

Rushing water caused some rocks and debris to flow over busy roadways both in Sand Canyon and Canyon Country, creating a traffic dilemma for many drivers.

"I hit like a pretty big rock in the middle and I felt like something damaged my car," said Anthony Del Villar, one commuter who attempted to drive through the pooled water.

In Sand Canyon, Road Runner Road was covered in water strong enough to lift a pickup truck parked on the road, carrying it into the current.

SKYCAL flew over Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road where heavy water was seen flowing over both streets.

"It's always so dry here in Santa Clarita," said another resident. "Usually I think that's great, but then when it goes on for a long time, sure I get worried about if anybody is experiencing mudslides or things like that."

Mudslides and debris flow were a pressing concern for residents ahead of the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that hit California overnight, with many residents prepping with sandbags and K-Rails to prevent damage to their homes and businesses.

Drivers were advised to avoid low water bridges and crossings in the area until roads were dry and public works crews could assess their safety.

FLOODING (1/5 - 10:44 a.m.): Water levels have caused flooding to roadways along Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road. AVOID ALL Arizona crossings (low-water bridges/crossings) along Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon. Turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/SH6pYz8Del — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) January 5, 2023

Even urban areas were hit by the flooding, with the heaviest rains hitting the Southland at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Shin-high water pooled up at the intersection of Moorpark Street and Tujunga Avenue in Studio City.