Samsung's 2024 Frame TV review: A prettier picture and more features than ever

Samsung's 2024 edition of the Frame isn't just a smart TV. It becomes a decorative accent whenever you're not watching something. As a 4K resolution QLED TV, it also does an impressive job showcasing TV shows and movies, as well as high-action sports and games. And it displays famous works of art with extreme detail and color accuracy. Paintings from famous artists look real, while photographs look sharp and lifelike.

Samsung's 2024 65-inch Frame smart TV: At a glance

Model number: QN65LS03DAF | Display type: QLED (non-reflective matte finish) | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen | HDR Support: Quantum HDR, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | Speakers: 2.0.2 ch. 40-watts with Dolby Atmos | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 2x USB, 1x Digital audio out, 1x Ex-Link | Motion detection: Yes | Interchangeable bezels: Yes | Overall dimensions: 57.4 x 32.8 x 1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 49.4 pounds (without stand)

The Frame continues to be the most popular TV among our readers, and we've been raving about it for years. Samsung recently sent me the 65-inch model of the 2024 Frame TV to test firsthand. I was amazed by how clear and vibrant its picture quality is, how simple the TV is to control, and just how elegant it looks hanging on a wall.

To ensure that the Frame TV fits nicely into whichever room of your home you choose, this 2024 edition comes in six screen sizes -- 43-inches ($1,000), 50-inches ($1,300), 55-inches ($1,500), 65-inches ($2,000), 75-inches ($3,000) and 85-inches ($4.300). Best of all, you'll often find this popular TV on sale on the Samsung website, as well as on Amazon, at Best Buy and at Walmart.

Pro Tip: Many retailers continue to also sell the 2023 edition, and for less money. If you're looking for the most current version of this smart TV, make sure its model number starts with LS03D and not LS03C.

2024 Frame TV: What's new

Samsung has kept everything that people love about the Frame TV, but for the 2024 version, added a few useful enhancements.

The TV is now Pantone validated. All colors appear sharper and more accurate. Video and artwork looks more lifelike. The new version of the TV is can bring out even the most subtle differences in colors, so things like skin tones appear more authentic. In addition to 100% color volume, you'll see more contrast, depth and detail in whatever you're viewing.

Even without subscribing to Samsung's Art Store, the Frame TV will display a new collection of 20 free artworks per month.

The TV is more energy efficient. When in art mode, the display's dynamic refresh rate drops to 60Hz, so while artwork appears more realistic than when viewing it on previous models of the TV, it needs less energy to run. Using its motion sensor, the TV will shut off when nobody is in the room, but instantly launch art mode when it senses movement.

A light sensor measures ambient light and adjusts the screen's brightness in real time, so the picture quality remains consistent, even when lighting in a viewing space changes.

2024 Frame: First impressions

In a single word, "Wow!" When I had the chance to do a hands-on review of the previous version of the Frame TV, I was impressed by its overall design and performance. While many of the upgrades and changes to the 2024 edition of the TV are subtle, they do enhance the TV watching and art viewing experience. I noticed an improvement in overall picture quality and the sharpness of the colors.

The entire thickness of the Frame TV is only about three times the thickness of the remote control unit that comes with it. Jason R. Rich

In most cases, the upgrades to the Tizen operating system make controlling the TV easier. However, to activate some of the TV's lesser used functions was a bit confusing. For example, many apps for popular streaming services come preinstalled on the TV, which is great. But, it took me a few minutes to find other apps, like Paramount+. Also, the or picture-in-picture mode is a great feature, but it's a bit tricky to set up. Other features, like manually tweaking picture and sound quality, or switching between the TV's various viewing modes, is more intuitive than ever.

Beyond controlling the TV using the solar-powered handheld remote, you can use the same SmartThings mobile app that's compatible with many of Samsung's other smart gear.

Even without connecting a sound bar or surround-sound system, the TV's speakers fill an average size room with robust and clear audio. But to enhance the feeling of immersion, I recommend a sound bar. Samsung has great options, like the Samsung Q-Series HW-Q990D.

Visually, the thinness of the TV is rather miraculous. Samsung was able to keep the TV less than one inch thick, without compromising picture or sound quality. The Frame comes with a stand and wall mount (something many other TV brands charge extra for).

Pick a bezel, any bezel

You can choose between four bezel designs, including modern white ($150), modern teak ($150), modern brown ($150) or sand gold metal ($250). Any of these attach to the outer edge of the TV using magnets and make the TV appear as if its surrounded by a traditional picture frame.

So, when the TV is hanging on a wall and Art mode is active, any painting displayed digitally on the screen will be almost indistinguishable from a real framed painting that's hanging on the wall next to it -- especially if you're standing more than two feet away.

2024 The Frame: The display

As expected, the Frame TV offers a sharp, bright and clear picture. It also does a nice job showcasing high action. However, it's the screen's matte finish that sets it apart when it comes to reducing or eliminating unwanted glare, without compromising picture quality, brightness or sharpness.

The TV, with its 120Hz variable refresh rate, automatically adjusts brightness and settings to accommodate for varying ambient light situations or frequent changes in brightness in whatever content you're watching. That said, with a few clicks on the remote, it's easy to tweak the picture and sound settings so they're exactly to your liking. Also, using advanced artificial intelligence, the TV automatically upscales non-native 4K programming in real time, so it's displayed in as close to 4K resolution as possible.

Using the TV's One Connect Box



The Frame TV itself only has just one port. It's on the back of the TV and connects to an included One Connect Box with a supplied cable. This box serves as the TV's main hub. It's where you'll connect the power cable and access the ports for connecting other gear.

The One Connect Box means you can hang the Frame TV on a wall and have just one thin cable extending out of it. The power cable and cables for all other connected equipment plug into the One Control Box that can be mounted or positioned away from the actual TV.

2024 The Frame: The viewing experience

You can easily connect your set top cable TV box or install apps from your cable TV provider and watch any of the channels and networks you already pay for. Plus, the Frame provides easy access to all of the popular video streaming services, as well as the Samsung TV Plus service, which offers up free live and on-demand programming, including many classic TV series and movies.

Using any of the TV's four HDMI ports, you can easily connect your favorite video game consoles. The TV's Game Hub makes it easy to select your game console and then tweak the TV's picture and audio settings to best accommodate the games you love to play.

However, the Frame does not require a console to play popular games. You can pair wireless gaming controllers to the TV, and with a paid subscription to an online gaming service (like Xbox Game Pass or Nvidia GeForce Now), play thousands of popular titles directly from the TV.

Exploring Art mode

The Samsung Art Store (which requires a subscription) now includes a library of more than 2,500 famous pieces of artwork. When nobody is watching TV, the Frame can display any of this artwork in high-definition. You can display just one of your favorite paintings, have the Frame present a slideshow of artwork, or create a schedule to have specific pieces of artwork be displayed during specific times of the day and night.

The artwork can also be interspersed with some of your own favorite digital photos. The TV's new Pantone validation enhances the accuracy of the artwork's colors and detail, so in some cases, you can clearly see paint brush strokes and the subtle transition between colors, as an artist intended.

Samsung's 2024 Frame TV: Final thoughts...



The design of the Frame is brilliant. It's thin, looks great on a wall and allows you to transform the look and aesthetic of a room based on the artwork you choose to display when not watching programming. The screen's matte finish and the Tizen operating system, along with the technology built into the TV, provide for an extremely pleasant overall viewing experience.

That said, the differences between the 2024 edition of the Frame and the previous version are subtle. The upgrades made to the inner-workings of the TV aren't enticing enough for me to recommend you immediately upgrade from the previous version to this one.

But, if you've never owned a Frame TV before, I wholeheartedly recommend adding one to a wall in your home's living room or family room, where household members and guests will enjoy watching TV and appreciate seeing famous artwork displayed in the interim.

