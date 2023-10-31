How to get last-minute Halloween candy delivered today before trick-or-treaters show up

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Fresh

Today is Halloween! That means you need to be stocked up on Halloween candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters tonight. If you forgot to pick up a few bags (or if your family already ate the candy that you bought), don't worry. There's still time to get Halloween candy delivered.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best same-day pickup and delivery options to help you get candy in time for tonight. Stock up on all your favorites like Snickers, Reese's peanut butter cups and more before trick or treating time.

Get Quick Delivery on Instacart



Instacart

Order on Instacart to stock up on candy from your local grocery store, pharmacy or convenience store. You can shop retailers like Costco, Walmart and Sam's club to get fast, same day delivery on Halloween candy and any last-minute Halloween party supplies.

Order all your favorites like Snickers, M&Ms and more on Instacart now. Delivery times vary based on the store you choose and how many shoppers are available in your area, but you can often get small orders (say a few bags of candy) in as fast as an hour.

Order Same Day Pickup or Delivery with Walmart+

Walmart

Walmart has some of the lowest prices on Halloween candy -- and the retail giant offer same day pickup and delivery.

If you want fast and free delivery right to your home, consider a Walmart+ membership. The membership includes free same-day local delivery on orders. Plus, it includes access to Paramount+, where you can watch tons of fun Halloween movies to get you into the spooky spirit.

Order last-minute candy at Target for pickup or delivery

Target

Target has plenty of candy and last-minute Halloween decorations and costumes in stock. If you order today and choose free store pick-up or Shipt delivery, you can get your candy before the trick-or-treaters come knocking. Most pickup orders are ready within two hours, though Target does warn that wait times may be longer during high demand periods.

Score fast delivery and some special spooky deals at Grubhub

Grubhub

Grubhub offers quick delivery from local convenience stores and restaurants. You can order candy for delivery in less than an hour from local pharmacies or convenience stores.

Grubhub is also running some special promotions for Halloween including discounts on candy from 7-Eleven (save $10 on orders of $20 or more) and some special savings for your late-night post-Halloween party cravings.

Get same-day delivery with Amazon Fresh

Amazon

Amazon has tons of great Halloween candy deals. Plus, with Amazon Fresh you can get your candy right away. Amazon Fresh is a a grocery service that offers quick same-day delivery and in-store pickup in select regions.

Stock up on Halloween candy and then check out Amazon's Halloween deals on costumes and decorations. The retailer has tons of fun Halloween deals to get you in the spirit for spooky season and some are even eligible for same day delivery if you order soon.

