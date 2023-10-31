Get a 10-inch Apple iPad for its lowest price ever at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Time for a new tablet? If you're looking to buy one for yourself or there's someone on your Christmas gift list who wants a new device this year, you're in luck. Right now, you can get a ninth-generation iPad for its lowest price on record at Amazon and Walmart.

Right now, Amazon is selling the 10.2-inch 9th-gen Apple iPad for $249, its lowest price ever. That's $80 off its normal list price, a discount of 24%. This price is for both the silver and space gray color options in the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model is available for $399, a discount of $60.

The ninth-generation Apple iPad is a powerhouse of a tablet that's perfect for work or play on the go. Its crisp screen makes binging on your favorite reality series almost as nice as settling down on your sofa and tuning in. Plus, its large screen makes it a great option to play one of the many tablet-centric games available on the App Store. If you have to remain productive every moment you're in transit, you can even pair it with the Apple Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil to make it the best mobile workstation ever.

It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display with Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, Touch ID for easier logins and a sleek aluminum back. All of this makes it a no-brainer for anyone who wants or needs a new tablet for work, play, or socialization at the end of the day. It's a great Zoom station for video conferencing, after all.

With an all-day battery life, you can get everything done with some spare juice left over at the end of the day. And for the price, you really can't beat everything this model of iPad delivers. It's an excellent option no matter what you plan on doing with it, especially it's less than half the price of the next model up.

Why we like the Apple iPad (ninth generation):

It's an affordable yet premium tablet that's great for budget-minded shoppers.

It's easy to use (or learn how to use) for both tablet owners and newcomers to the devices.

Its crisp 10.2-inch Retina display makes video, photos, and other media look great.

It can be used as the foundation of a mobile workstation for those who are productive on the go.

