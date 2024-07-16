Save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 during Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Google

Prime Day 2024 is here, and that means it's time to save some serious cash across dozens of categories. That includes big ticket items like a new smartphone. You can find all manner of deals during this two-day event, from stick vacuums to TVs to laptops and more. So if you're sick and tired of that old phone cramping your style, you can upgrade for a great price right now.

As part of the first day of this massive two-day sale, you can save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 smartphone in the Hazel colorway at Amazon. You can use this phone with any carrier, so there's no need to worry about changing your phone service.

Whether you're an Android phone user already or just looking to make the change over from the Apple iPhone, this is one deal you won't want to miss out on. Add it to your cart quickly though, because it'll likely sell out fast – everyone's racing to score some serious savings. Don't get left behind.

Google Pixel 8 smartphone (128GB): $499 (29% off)

Google

The Google Pixel 8 is one of the search giant's flagship phones that debuted in October 2023. It's still one of the best Android smartphones of 2024, so any discount you can get makes changing phones worth it.

The Pixel 8 comes with a 6.2-inch display that uses a 120Hz OLED panel for maximum brightness and a smooth refresh rate. On board is Google's Tensor G3 processor, which the phone leverages for its many AI-powered functions, including photo editing, article summaries, smart replies and circle to search with Google AI.

Though the phone in its entirety is a zippy, powerful device, the camera array is one of its biggest draws. It has a high-resolution ultra-wide camera with a variety of editing options and super crisp snapshots. You'll love taking pictures and shooting videos with the Pixel 8.

Right now, the 128GB configuration is just $499, which is 29% off its original price of $699. You can also opt for the 256GB option, which is available for the same discount. It's $559, or 26% off its normal price of $759.

