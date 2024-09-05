The best deals at Best Buy in September can save you hundreds on tech and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you want to upgrade your home tech or knock out some seasonal shopping, September is a great time to scoop up the savings on everything from tablets to appliances.

Right now at Best Buy, you'll find deep discounts on big-screen smart TVs, headphones and more. Whether you need a powerful new computer for work or play, want to upgrade your kitchen with the latest innovations, or simply want to treat yourself to new tech toys, this roundup offers some great deals you can take advantage of right now.

10 best deals at Best Buy for September

Grab a new TV, treat yourself to a new tablet and snag other tech at Best Buy this month.

Apple 10.2" Apple iPad (9th Generation, 64GB, Wi-Fi only): $200 (Save $130)

Right now, you can snag this brand-new, Wi-Fi-only Apple iPad (9th Generation) tablet with 64GB of internal storage for just $200.

This iPad is the perfect starter tablet for kids and teens heading back to school, or anyone who wants an iPad without paying top-dollar for an Apple iPad Pro or iPad Air.

The ninth-generation iPad is not the most current version -- it features the slightly older Apple A13 Bionic processor. However, the tablet runs the same version of iPadOS and comes with the same collection of apps as the current iPad models.

The iPad (9th Generation) is equipped with a 10.2 inch (2,160-by-1,620-pixel resolution) Retina touchscreen, along with a 12MP front camera and 8MP rear camera. The battery lasts for about 10 hours per charge. Choose between a space gray or silver casing.

Samsung 2024 65" Frame smart TV: $1,598 (Save $402)

Samsung's Frame TV continues to be a top seller among CBS Essentials readers, and with good reason. The 65-inch version, which we recently reviewed, offers a 4K, QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get support for HDR10+.

This TV is a mere inch thick, so it looks just like a framed piece of artwork when hung on a wall. In fact, when you're not watching your favorite shows and movies, the Frame displays famous works of art in ultra-high resolution, so each art piece looks incredibly realistic.

We love this TV because it offers a beautiful display with a matte finish, so you see little to no glare or reflections. And right now, you can enjoy having this TV hanging on the wall of your living room or bedroom for just $1,598, which is $402 off its usual price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $90 ($40 off)



The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) boast more than 24 hours of total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). Plus, you truly can't beat the under-$100 price point.

If you want immersive audio from earbuds that carry the Apple name, opt for these affordable earbuds. They may not be the newest option on the market, but they're still every bit worth your cash.

Hisense 65" U7 Series Mini-LED



The 2024 version of the Hisense 65-inch U7 Series mini-LED (65U7N) offers a display that showcases bright and accurate colors and plenty of detail. With it, you get an impressively quick 144Hz refresh rate that makes sports, action movies and video games look super smooth -- no flickering, blur or pixelation. Picture quality and contrast is further enhanced with the TV's full array local dimming.

When it comes to gaming, you can access and play online games from popular services (like Xbox Game Pass) directly from the TV. The TV's Game mode automatically adjusts the TV's settings to optimize whatever game you're playing, including console games.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $190 (save $60)



Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are currently the top-of-the-line wireless earbuds in Apple's lineup. This is the model we recommend the most highly because they integrate more features that enable the earbuds to produce significantly better sound quality and overall performance.

With these earbuds, you get access to in-demand features like adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a conversation awareness feature and onboard touch controls. The dust, sweat and waterproof rating of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) has been enhanced to IP54, which makes them a bit more durable for those looking for earbuds for the gym.

The most impressive feature added to this AirPods model is the active noise cancellation. This feature does a really good job drowning out (and often eliminating) ambient noise, even when you're not listening to audio. When you are listening to music or audio that supports it, the ANC works in conjunction with the spatial audio (with dynamic head tracking) feature to deliver lossless audio with ultra-low latency. As a result, the audio quality these earbuds produce is far more immersive, robust, and lifelike.

Of course, you also get the seamless switching between Apple devices and access to Siri. While their suggested retail price is $249, we've seen the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) on sale for under $200, like they are right now at Best Buy. For help choosing which model of the Apple AirPods are best for you, be sure to read our comprehensive 2024 AirPods buyer's guide.

Samsung 83" Class S90C OLED smart TV: $2,600 (save $900)

The Samsung S90C is a higher-end OLED smart TV that comes in a variety of sizes, including a massive 83-inch version that provides a theater-like experience at home. This TV features wide-angle viewing, so the people watching don't need to be sitting directly in front of the screen to enjoy a clear and bright picture.

And speaking of clear views, whatever action you're watching will appear smooth and fluid, with life-like and accurate colors thanks to the TV's 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ and HLG. Like all Samsung smart TVs, this one runs using the Tizen operating system, which makes it easy to access any streaming content from the services you subscribe to.

For a limited time, Best Buy has slashed the price of this popular TV by $900, so you'll pay just $2,600. It has an average user rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Best Buy's website.

Alienware M16 R2 (2024) gaming laptop: $1,500 (save $400)

It's easy to spend thousands of dollars on a high-end gaming laptop if you're a serious gamer. But for casual to moderate gamers, this Alienware M16 R2 is a great option. It features a 16-inch LED display with a lightning-quick 240Hz refresh rate and 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution. It runs using an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 processor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

The computer is nicely configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. And right now, you can save $400 and purchase this gaming laptop for just $1,500. However, at the time of purchase, you can upgrade the display size to 18 inches, as well as the CPU, GPU, RAM and SSD storage capacity.

For wireless connectivity, the M16 R2 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth. The computer also comes equipped with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos sound. It weighs in at 5.75 pounds and offers an aluminum casing. As you'd expect from a gaming laptop, you also get a keyboard with customizable RGB lighting. Now that it's on sale at Best Buy, the M16 R2 is a really good deal at just $1,500.

For expert advice on choosing the best gaming laptop, be sure to read our roundup of the six best gaming laptops for 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,050 (save $150)



Need a fast, feature-packed Android tablet? Snag the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Between its stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, hefty processor, up to 1TB of internal storage and long battery life, this tablet can handle advanced tasks that require a lot of processing power.

The bright, colorful and detailed display, combined with the tablet's quad-speaker system (that supports Dolby Atmos) makes video, graphics or audio look and sound incredible. You also get a Samsung S Pen stylus, so you can handwrite or draw directly on the screen, as well as annotate files.

The Tab S9 Ultra is nicely equipped with two, 12MP front-facing cameras (with a wide and ultra-wide FOV). On the back, you get a 13MP wide camera that's accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Another great feature is that the Android tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E, so you'll get the fastest wireless connection speeds possible. The Tab S9 Ultra is among the most powerful tablets currently available, period. It's also lightweight and extremely thin.

Within our recently updated roundup of the six best tablets for 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra was selected as the best Android tablet overall. To see how this tablet compares to the new 2024 Apple iPad Pro, check out our in-depth comparison between these two tablets.

LG Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer bundle: $1,700 (save $900)



Head over to Best Buy's website right now to discover great deals on all major appliances from top brands, like GE, LG, Samsung, Maytag, Whirlpool and more. For example, Best Buy has cut the price of this bestselling LG washer and dryer combo by $900, so you can buy the matching pair of appliances together for just $1,700.

This pairing includes the LG 4.5 cu. ft. capacity, high-efficiency, smart, front-loading washer with the company's steam and TurboWash features. You also get the LG 7.4 cu. ft. capacity electric dryer. It also uses steam to reduce wrinkles and sanitize clothing, while using sensors and artificial intelligence features to make the drying process faster and more energy efficient.

Both the front-loading washer and dryer in this set have earned a five out of five-star rating on Best Buy's website. Both appliances can be monitored and controlled using the LG ThinQ smartphone app and both appliances are Energy Star certified.

For help selecting the best washer and dryer, you don't want to miss our roundups of the best front-load washing machines in 2024 and the 8 best electric dryers for 2024.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" laptop (M3 processor): $1,299 (save $300)

Plenty of computer users will be satisfied with a 2024 13" MacBook Air. But anyone who wants a bit more processing power and a better display should consider the mid-priced 2024 Apple MacBook Pro with an M3 processor. It's on sale at Best Buy for $300 off.

The laptop's 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is absolutely gorgeous. This means that anytime you're streaming video, gaming, editing video or working with photos, what you'll see will be extremely detailed -- with plenty of contrast and vibrancy. The display offers a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

We're big fans of this laptop's up to 18-hour battery life. You also get plenty of connectivity options and ports, plus faster processing power than a MacBook Air. Choose between 512GB or 1TB of internal storage and a space gray or silver housing.

Choosing the best MacBook laptop to meet your needs can be tricky, which is why our tech experts have created a 2024 MacBook buyer's guide that'll help you select the perfect Apple laptop that'll fit your budget.

To stay up-to-date on all of the latest tech, don't miss any of our latest and continuously updated tech coverage. Not only will you learn about the best gear that's available, but you'll also discover where to find the absolute best deals that save you money.