The 7 best 55-inch TVs of 2024 are perfect for smaller viewing spaces

Amazon

For a smaller viewing space --- whether it's a bedroom, guest room, child's playroom, or even a kitchen -- a 55-inch smart TV is the perfect size. The 2024 editions of 55-inch TVs, from popular brands like LG, Hisense, Sony, Roku and Samsung, all offer stunning 4K UHD resolution with a fast refresh rate, along with impressive contrast and brightness. Most also offer decent built-in speakers, so while a soundbar will certainly enhance the sound you hear, it's not necessary for this size TV.

A 55-inch TV is perfect for streaming your favorite TV shows and movies, but it's also great for video games and online games. And there's more good news: Prices for this size TV have dropped -- a lot. So it's super easy to find a cutting-edge display in a smart TV that's loaded with features, but not have to pay a fortune.

If you're looking for a larger TV, be sure to check out our coverage of the best 65-inch TVs of 2024 or the best 75-inch (and larger) TVs of 2024.

Pro Tip: The best 55-inch TVs offer 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a generous collection of ports, and support for features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. While you can certainly find 55-inch TVs that cost less than $200, these don't offer the picture quality and performance people expect from one of the latest smart TVs.

What is the best 55-inch TV in 2024?

Our in-house tech experts have curated this roundup of the best 55-inch TVs available right now. These include the 2024 versions of smart TVs from popular brands -- all of which offer a really impressive viewing experience and the collection of features that are most in demand.

Best 55-inch TV overall: LG OLED Evo G4 4K smart TV



Amazon

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz to 144Hz | Operating System: WebOS 24 | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR1-, HLG | Main ports: eARC HDMI, HDMI, USB | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 | Key features: Dolby Atmos support, Filmmaker and Game Optimizer mode, AMD FreeSync Premium support with 0.1ms response time, Multi-View feature, 100% color volume | Speakers: 4.2 channel (11.1.2 virtual) | Overall dimensions: 48.1 x 27.7 x 1.1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 39.5 pounds

The LG OLED Evo G4 is really good at just about anything you'd want to your a TV for -- whether it's shows, sports, movies or gaming.

The TV's a11 AI Processor 4K does a remarkable job generating a picture with bright, crisp and authentic colors and fluid action. This works whether you're watching native 4K content or even lower-resolution 720p or 1080p content. And with the help of WebOS 24, this TV is ready to stream video or music from any service you subscribe to. Plus, LG provides more than 300 free streaming channels that include a wide range of specialty and family-friendly programming.

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri are all accessible, so you can control the TV using voice commands. The Evo G4 also supports Apple Home, AirPlay and Chromecast. When it's time for gaming, not only does the TV support a 144Hz refresh rate, it also provides Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as a Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer mode that make console and online games easily to find. You also get automatically adjusted TV settings that'll make your favorite games look and sound fantastic.

This 2024 version of the LG OLED Evo G4 is literally the perfect, premium-level TV for any smaller living space. But if you're looking for something a bit larger, a 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch and even 97-inch version of the G4 (all featuring the same impressive features) is available.

Best budget 55-inch TV: Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Amazon

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: FireTV OS | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG | Main ports: 1x HDMI eARC, 3x HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Key features: Dolby Audio, Amazon Alexa, voice remote | Speakers: 2.0 channel (stereo) | Overall dimensions: 48.7 x 28.3 x 3.5 inches (without stand) | Weight: 25 pounds

If you're seeking a low-cost TV that's all about the basics, the Amazon Fire 4-Series isn't the least expensive option, but it's a really low-cost and well-rounded one. It's suitable for a child's bedroom, guest room or kitchen.

This TV is part of Amazon's own TV lineup. So, as you'd expect, it runs using the FireTV OS and offers support for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Luna cloud gaming and Amazon Alexa. You can also access any of the popular video streaming services you subscribe to.

Originally released in 2021, this TV offers 4K UHD resolution, but just a 60Hz refresh rate and basic stereo sound. For a bit more money, you might consider the 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED Series TV ($450). It offers newer technology, a higher-end display, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support, plus a built in gaming mode. However, for the price, the 4-Series offers good value with performance for someone who typically watches broadcast TV channels (like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and PBS), as well as news and documentaries, as opposed to high-action movies and sports.

Best value 55-inch TV: Hisense Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K TV



Amazon

Display type: Mini-LED ULED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 1,500 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Ethernet | Key features: Bezel-less design, Game Mode Pro, IMEX Enhanced, Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision support, Low reflection screen | Speakers: 2.1.2 channel | Overall dimensions: 48.54 x 28.9 x 3.03 inches (without stand) | Weight: 57 pounds

You can always count on a Hisense TV to offer a high-end viewing experience at a price that's almost always much lower than the competition. The 2024 version of the 55-inch U8 is no exception. While it lacks the immersive viewing you'd get from a large-screen TV, this smaller model provides impressive picture quality, fluid action, robust sound and a whopping 144Hz refresh rate.

Between the high refresh rate, full array local dimming and Game Mode Pro, the U8 is ready for console or online gaming. You also get support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. When it comes to streaming content, this TV has your back. Using the Google TV OS, it's easy to find and play on-demand and live streaming content from any service you subscribe to.

The TV also takes advantage of Quantum Dot Color to showcase bright and accurate colors, deep blacks and bright whites, while the mini-LED technology displays more detail than ever. In fact, it can showcase more than 1 billion colors to recreate a lifelike picture, regardless of what you're watching. And when it comes to sports, expect fluid action combined with sharp detail, complete with virtual surround-sound effects.

You'll hear the roaring crowd around you, while the voice of the commentator will be crystal clear. This is all made possible with the help of AI and Hisense's own Hi-View Engine processor. One feature we like is that the display auto-adapts to ambient light, so you see a consistently bright and vivid image.

Best 55-inch TV for living rooms and bedrooms: Samsung's 55" Frame TV

Samsung

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 670 nits | HDR Support: Quantum HDR, HLG, HDR10+ | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, Ethernet, USBm, Optical, Ex-Lin | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 | Key features: Art mode, Matte display for anti-reflection, Swappable bezels, Pantone validated color, Uses Quantum 4K processor, SmartThings app compatible, Q-Symphony support, Game mode, Filmmaker mode | Speakers: 2.0.2 channel | Overall dimensions: 48.7 x 27.9 x 1inches (without stand) | Weight: 37.3 pounds

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite shows, movies and more, the 2024 edition of the 55-inch Frame offers some unique perks. The TV rocks a thin bezel and a customizable picture frame. So when the TV is on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching anything, it automatically displays either famous works of art or your favorite photos. There's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

This 2024 edition of the TV is Pantone-validated. This means all colors are more accurate and vivid than ever. When viewing a painting, you can see the subtle transition or blending of color and paint brush strokes, just as the artist intended. And Samsung now includes a fresh selection of 20 art pieces per month for free. However, if you subscribe to the art service, you get access to more than 2,500 works from world-famous artists.

Also, to make artwork look more realistic, the Frame uses a non-glare matte finish, which also makes TV shows or movies look more lifelike. Thanks to the Frame's slim, inch-thick design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame –- yet it use QLED tech to showcase 4K resolution content with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than a billion colors.

Connecting a console gaming system to the Frame is easy via an HDMI cable. The TV automatically adjusts its settings to each game you play. Using the Game Hub, you can pair wireless controllers with the TV and play online games from subscription services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass without a console.

The Frame continues to be the most popular TV among our readers. Choose between a handful of bezel colors and styles (sold separately) to make it fit in with your decor. Additional bezel designs are offered by third parties and sold through Amazon. Each attaches to the outer edge of the TV in under a minute or two and uses magnets -- no tools.

If you're intrigued by what the Frame has to offer, be sure to check out our detailed hands-on review of this popular and rather unique smart TV. Plus, you can learn about 7 things I love about the new 2024 Frame TV (and 3 things I hate).

Best 55-inch TV for gaming: Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K smart TV

Amazon

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Google TV | HDR Support: Dolby Vision | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 | Key features: XR Triluminos Pro processor for accurate colors and advanced AI upscaling, Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode when a PS5 is connected, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, IMAX Certified, Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, Bezel-less design | Speakers: 2.1 channel | Overall dimensions: 56.75 x 32.75 x 1.5 inches (without stand) | Weight: 49.2 pounds

This is the 2024 edition of the Sony Bravia 8 series TV, which is one of the company's higher-end models. To generate a clear, detailed and vibrant picture, it uses more than eight million individual, self-lit pixels that are controlled using the TV's advanced XR Triluminos Pro processor.

Thanks to the Google TV operating system, the Bravia 8 supports voice commands, but also provides an easy interface that makes it easy to adjust settings and locate whatever programming you're looking for. And because it's a Sony, it offers features exclusive to the PS5. These include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and an Auto Genre Picture Mode.

Whether you're gaming, watching sports or enjoying a high-action blockbuster, the Sony Bravia 8 delivers a smooth and fluid picture quality with cinematic-quality sound and clear dialogue. If you're looking for a high-end TV for a smaller size viewing space, this 55-inch Bravia 8 is a good investment.

Best 55-inch TV for sports fans: Roku 55" Pro Series 4K TV

Amazon

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating system: RokuTV | Max. Brightness: 1,600 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, HDMI eARC, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, cable/antenna, Ethernet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth | Key features: Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd Gen) included, full array local dimming | Speakers: 4.1 channel | Overall dimensions: 48.6 x 28.1 x 1.9 inches (without stand) | Weight: 40.9 pounds

Many people love Roku because it make it easy to find stuff to watch. Now that Roku has its own lineup of smart TVs, everything people love about the Roku operating system is baked into the TV itself. The Pro series of smart TVs also provides higher-end features and components at an affordable price.

This 55-inch Roku Pro Series smart TV offers a QLED display that showcases accurate colors and vivid detail, thanks to its use of mini-LEDs and Dolby Vision IQ. When you combine this with a 120Hz refresh rate, you get a TV that's really great for watching fast-action content, like sports. We also like that the TV's internal speakers are on the side and support Dolby Atmos. This allows the TV to generate more immersive, room-filling sound without needing a soundbar. And whether you're watching sports, movies, drama, news or anything else, the TV automatically adjusts its settings based on ambient lighting in your viewing space and the content on the screen. Of course, you can also fine-tune these settings for more customized picture and sound.

Check out our in-depth review of the Roku 65-inch Pro Series smart TV, which is a virtually identical version of the 55-inch version (just larger). For sports fans, we like that this TV is able to showcase a smooth, bright and detailed picture. This is complemented by immersive sound, yet you'll pay hundreds of dollars less for this TV, compared to models from competitors that offer similar features. The TV comes with a stand, but looks great hung on a wall. And in a few months, the Roku Pro Series TVs will support a free feature called Backdrops. It will allow the screen to showcase famous works of art when it's not otherwise being used.

Best premium 55-inch 4K TV: Samsung Class OLED S95D

Samsung

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 1,700 nits | HDR Support: HDR Pro, HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Optical, EX-Link | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 | Key features: Pantone validates color, Glare-free display, Filmmaker mode, Game Hub, 4K Ai upscaling, Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony support, One Connect support | Speakers: 4.2.2 channel | Overall dimensions: 48.6 x 27.9 x 1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 42.3 pounds

Whatever your viewing pleasures, you can't go wrong with the 2024 Samsung S95D OLED smart TV. It runs using Samsung's Tizen operating system, so you get easy access to all of your favorite streaming video services using an intuitive interface. We love that this TV is one of the few that's Pantone-validated, so you know all of the colors will showcase lifelike accuracy, detail and brightness.

All of the other features you'd expect from a higher-end TV are also bundled into the S95D, including a stunning OLED display that's virtually glare-free. Picture quality and overall performance is top-notch. The built in speakers support Dolby Atmos, so even without a soundbar or surround sound system, you still get virtual surround sound. And even when you're not watching native 4K content, the TV does an impressive job using AI for upscaling picture quality in real time.

The S95D also gives you unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus -- a service that offers free, live and on-demand programming. This is a nice complement to whatever video streaming services you already subscribe to. We're fans of this TV's Filmmaker mode and Gaming Hub, so blockbuster movies and your favorite games will always look and sound their absolute best.

If you're looking for a high-end TV for a smaller size bedroom, we highly suggest considering the 2024 Samsung 55-inch S95D. It also comes in a 65-inch or 77-inch screen size.

How to pick the best 55-inch smart TV

Pay attention to the operating system. Some of the more popular options are Google TV, Tizen, WebOS, Roku TV and Fire TV. While the interface used by each operating system is different, all offer access to the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+. Most also offer access to at least one voice-controlled digital assistant, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. This means you can control the TV using voice commands, in addition to using the included handheld remote control. Some of these TVs even give you remote control capabilities via a smartphone app.

Resolution is also important. You want a TV that supports 4K, ideally with a 120Hz refresh rate. Upscaling that utilizes AI allows the TV to automatically transform lower resolution content into a picture quality that's as close to 4K as possible. The screen's refresh rate impacts both picture quality and the smoothness of fast action scenes (like when playing games or watching sports or action movies). The best 55-inch TVs also support Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and HDR10+, which impacts the vibrancy and accuracy of the colors, as well as how much picture detail and contrast you'll see.

Many of the best 55-inch TVs offer a wide viewing angle. This means someone does not need to be sitting directly in front of the TV to enjoy seeing the highest quality picture. Keep in mind, some of the less expensive 55-inch TVs offer a narrower viewing angle, which is probably fine in a bedroom. However, if multiple people will be watching the TV in a living room, not everyone will be able to sit directly in front of the screen. When people will be sitting off to the sides, this is when a wider viewing angle is beneficial.

While you can easily find a basic 55-inch TV for less than $200, plan on spending between $500 and $2,000 for a high-quality TV from a premium brand. These typically offer added features, like a display with a higher maximum brightness, plenty of ports and special viewing modes for watching movies, sports or games. =

If you're shopping for any type of TV, we recommend checking out our coverage of the best TVs for 2024, best 65-inch TVs of 2024, the best 75-inch (and larger) TVs of 2024, and the best TVs for video gamers. We've also compiled a curated collection of the best home projectors for 2024 and the best TV soundbars for 2024. Remember, all of our latest tech coverage, which is continuously updated, is here to help you.