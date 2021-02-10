Live Updates: Democrats to show unseen footage of Capitol attack on Day 2 of Trump impeachment trial

Live Updates: Democrats to show unseen footage of Capitol attack on Day 2 of Trump impeachment trialget the free app
Washington — House Democrats leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump will present their case for conviction on the second day of his impeachment trial, showing what aides say is new video evidence showing the extent of the attack on the Capitol on January 6.
The Senate convened for the opening day of the trial on Tuesday, with arguments from the House managers and Mr. Trump's legal team over the constitutionality of trying a former president in the upper chamber. Senators voted 56 to 44 to find that the Senate has jurisdiction in the case, with six Republicans joining all 50 Democrats.
Led by Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, the House impeachment managers plan to use "extraordinary" footage from Capitol security cameras that has not been made public to illustrate the extent of the January 6 attack and make their case for convicting Mr. Trump, senior aides on the impeachment managers' team said Wednesday.
"It will provide new insight into both the extreme violence that everyone suffered, the risk and the threat that it could have led to further violence to many but for the brave actions of the officers and shows really the extent of what Donald Trump unleashed on our Capitol," one aide said.
Mr. Trump was impeached by the House while still in office on one count of incitement of insurrection for his conduct surrounding the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the halls of Congress and temporarily halted the counting of electoral votes. The then-president had addressed the crowd of supporters earlier in the day, urging them to "fight like hell."
During Tuesday's session, the Democrats laid out a timeline of events leading up to the Capitol attack, showing senators a dramatic video montage of violent mobs overrunning the Capitol, interlaced with Mr. Trump's remarks and tweets. Raskin urged senators to find the trial constitutional and ultimately vote to convict, arguing that if Mr. Trump's conduct "is not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing."
Mr. Trump's legal team struggled to present a convincing argument against holding the trial, with one attorney offering a meandering hour-long monologue that evaded the central questions at hand. The lawyers earned reprimands from GOP senators after the arguments concluded, and the former president himself was said to be angry at his team's performance.
Wednesday's trial session will feature Raskin and the House impeachment managers presenting their case for conviction. Starting at noon, they will have eight hours to argue their case, and can continue for another eight hours on Thursday if needed. Following their arguments, Mr. Trump's team will have the same amount of time to present their side.
Who are the House impeachment managers?
Nine Democrats from the House are serving as impeachment managers, or the prosecutors who are presenting the case against the former president.
The group of Democrats, all of whom have expertise in law, are led by Congressman Jamie Raskin, a lawyer from Maryland. None of the impeachment managers for this trial argued the case in Mr. Trump's first impeachment trial, when the Senate acquitted the former president for obstruction of justice and abuse of power.
For this year's trial, House Speaker Pelosi has selected a diverse group of House members, including Congressman Joe Neguse, who is the youngest impeachment manager in U.S. history.
Here is the list of impeachment managers:
Jamie Raskin, lead manager
Diana DeGette of Colorado
David Cicilline of Rhode Island
Joaquin Castro of Texas
Eric Swalwell of California
Ted Lieu of California
Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands
Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
Joe Neguse of Colorado
Read more about the impeachment managers here.
Lauren Peller
House Democrats to show "extraordinary" unseen security footage of Capitol attack
The House impeachment managers plan to use "extraordinary" footage from Capitol security cameras that has not been made public to illustrate the extent of the attack on January 6 as they make their case to convict Mr. Trump, senior aides on the impeachment managers' team said Wednesday.
"It will provide new insight into both the extreme violence that everyone suffered, the risk and the threat that it could have led to further violence to many but for the brave actions of the officers, and shows really the extent of what Donald Trump unleashed on our Capitol," one aide said, though they would not elaborate on whether they will use video from other sources, such as Metropolitical Police body cameras.
The managers also relied on video footage during the first day of arguments, opening their case before the Senate with a compelling 13-minute production that wove together sections of the former president's speech to supporters that day with social media video posted by the rioters themselves as they stormed the Capitol.
Despite the presentation, one aide described the first day of the trial as the "dry constitutional argument."
"Today the actual trial begins. We have the goods, we will be presenting the goods," the aide said. "We will be tying the evidence all together in a compelling case that will make it clear for everyone — Democrats, Republicans, everyone — that Donald Trump committed the most heinous constitutional crime possible."
Even Republicans who ultimately voted that a trial was unconstitutional acknowledged that the impeachment managers had a strong first day, especially when it was followed by a comparatively weaker performance by the former president's attorneys. When the Senate voted on whether it had jurisdiction to try the president — a subject of debate given that he has left office — Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy surprised both sides by joining five other Republicans to vote with the Senate Democrats. He previously voted not to proceed with a trial in January, giving aides on the impeachment team hope that they can still sway more Republicans.
"We believe in the power and the strength of the overwhelming evidence in this case and we believe that evidence still has the power to persuade 11 Republicans who are just now waking up from the grip of the president," an aide said.
Reflecting on Cassidy's vote, the aide added, "I don't know that we expected that to happen."
Cassidy did say in a statement that his vote to proceed with a trial was not a "prejudgment" on whether he would ultimately vote to convict Mr. Trump. Even if he does so in the end, it seems unlikely that 11 other Republicans would switch their position so the necessary two-thirds of the Senate will vote to convict.
On Wednesday, each of the managers is expected to deliver a portion of the opening statements, and then will proceed to deliver separate sections of the argument after that.
An aide on the impeachment managers' team would not say whether they plan to call witnesses to make their case against the former president in addition to the video evidence they will present.
How to watch Day 2 of Trump's impeachment trial
What: Former President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial
Date: Trial resumes Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
On TV: CBS broadcast stations (Full list of CBS stations here)
GOP senators baffled by Trump's legal team on first day of trial
While most GOP senators determined there is no constitutional basis for a trial, many were unimpressed by the presentation by the former president's lawyers.
"President Trump's team was disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand. And when they talked about it, they kind of glided over it, almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments," GOP Senator Bill Cassidy told reporters after the first day of the trial.
"If I'm an impartial juror and one side is doing a great job and the other side is doing a terrible job on the issue at hand, as an impartial juror I'm going to vote for the side that did a good job," added Cassidy, who was one of only six Republicans who voted in favor of the constitutionality of holding a trial.
Much of the criticism from Republicans was directed at Bruce Castor, the attorney who presented first. In a rambling speech, Castor argued that it would violate Mr. Trump's right to free speech to hold an impeachment trial. But his argument was derailed with seemingly unrelated digressions, such as when he extensively praised the integrity and patriotism of senators.
"In fairness, I was really stunned at the first attorney who presented for former President Trump. I couldn't figure out where he was going," said Senator Lisa Murkowski, another Republican who voted that the trial was constitutional. Senator Susan Collins, who also voted in favor of the trial's constitutionality, said she was "perplexed" by Castor's argument.
Read more here.