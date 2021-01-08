Man shown with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk arrested in Arkansas

The Arkansas man shown sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk inside the U.S. Capitol this week has been taken into custody, federal authorities said Thursday.

Richard Barnett, of Gravette, Arkansas, was taken into custody early Thursday. He is currently being charged with at least three counts: knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public property, according to Ken Kohl, the principal assistant U.S. Attorney in D.C.

Photos circulated widely showing Barnett inside Pelosi's office with his feet resting on her desk. "Just because you've left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out that you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," said Steven D'Antuono of the FBI's field office in Washington.

Richard Barnett sits inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

The FBI is continuing its investigation to use tips and public photos to locate rioters. West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans was also taken into custody after he posted a now-deleted video showing him in the capital.

Barnett and Evans are part of 15 others facing federal charges for crimes committed during the riot.

Clare Hymes and Erin Donaghue contributed reporting.

This story is developing.