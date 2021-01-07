Ashli Babbitt identified as woman killed by police during U.S. Capitol riots

The woman shot and killed by Capitol police Wednesday was a 35-year-old named Ashli Babbitt, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said Thursday. Babbitt was an Ocean Beach, California resident and veteran of the Air Force.

Her husband spoke to KUSI, a San Diego television station, and said she was a U.S. Air Force veteran and supporter of President Donald Trump.

Videos posted to social media appears to show the chaotic scene in which Babbitt was shot. Protesters had stormed the Capitol after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again demanding the election results be overturned. Babbitt was among those who breached the building.

Ashly Babbitt Twitter

In one video, a group inside the building can be seen breaking a window to gain access to the Speaker's Lobby, a woman can be seen about to climb through when a shot rings out. She falls backward as others look on, stunned. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said Babbitt died later at a hospital.

The officer who shot her has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, Sund said.

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said late Wednesday that she was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police.

Babbitt's Twitter account shows she was a voracious consumer of misinformation put out by far right supporters of the president. Babbitt was the CEO of Fowler's Pool Service & Supply, Inc. in Spring Valley, California.