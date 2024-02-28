Watch CBS News
Mitch McConnell stepping down as Senate GOP leader after 17 years

By Kaia Hubbard

Washington — Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he's stepping down step as the upper chamber's GOP leader after 17 years at the helm.

The Kentucky Republican, who turned 82 last week, announced his decision on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

"I always imagined a moment when I have total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work. a moment when I'm certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe," he said. "That day arrived today."

The announcement comes as McConnell's grip on his conference has seemed to slip in recent months, as former President Donald Trump's influence has grown. 

When the bulk of McConnell's conference quickly rejected a bipartisan Senate-negotiated border security agreement at Trump's urging in recent weeks, McConnell relented, noting that the dynamics had changed. And although McConnell succeeded in getting enough of his conference behind a foreign aid bill that includes funding for Ukraine, one of his key priorities days later, the chapter came with some of the most vocal opposition yet to McConnell's continued leadership. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 12:37 PM EST

