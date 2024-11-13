Senate Republicans to elect new leader as Trump looms over contest

Washington — Senate Republicans are meeting Wednesday to elect a new leader to represent the conference after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — the longest serving leader in the Senate history — opted to step down from the post.

Meeting behind closed doors on Wednesday morning, the Republican senators are casting secret ballots to elect their new leadership, as three candidates vie for Senate Republican leader, with President-elect Donald Trump's shadow looming over the race.

Whip John Thune of South Dakota, former Whip John Cornyn of Texas and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida are gunning for the top role, having worked behind the scenes for months to win support from their colleagues. But the leadership race took on new meaning following the 2024 elections, which saw Republicans take control of the Senate for the 119th Congress. With Trump's return to the White House next year, and the possibility that Republicans retain control of the House, the GOP may have a unified government in Washington, teeing up a long list of legislative priorities for the new Senate leader to work on with Trump.

Though Trump hasn't made an endorsement in the leadership race, he looms large over the contest, weighing in with demands for the new leader to speed the confirmation of his nominees.

Even without a Trump endorsement, his MAGA base of supporters have made clear who they favor in the race, launching a vocal social media campaign for Scott as leader in recent days and warning that Cornyn and Thune would threaten Trump's agenda.

Scott has been considered the underdog in the race, facing Thune and Cornyn, who both have years of experience in leadership — but who have also been less reliable supporters of Trump. The Florida Republican challenged McConnell for the role in 2022, when he earned just 10 votes. Whether Scott's coalition grows in the wake of Trump's victory remains to be seen.

Vice President-elect and Ohio Sen. JD Vance is also eligible to vote because he will be a member of the 119th Congress, albeit briefly, before Inauguration Day.

A candidate needs a majority of the conference, or 27 votes, to become leader. If no candidate secures a majority on the first ballot, the lowest vote-getter will be dropped from the list in the next round.

Outside of the top post, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the GOP conference chair who was also initially on the shortlist for leader, announced he would instead seek the whip position. And Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is seeking to chair the GOP campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee.