Live Updates: House Republicans to vote on removing Liz Cheney from leadership post
House Republicans are voting Wednesday for a second time on whether to strip Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership position for her open criticism of former President Donald Trump. The vote will be held during the morning Republican conference meeting, before the House gavels in for the day's business.
On the eve of the vote, Cheney delivered a defiant speech on the House floor, warning her party that she "will not sit back and watch in silence" as Mr. Trump makes baseless claims that he won the election.
"This is not about policy, this is not about partisanship, this is about our duty as Americans," Cheney said. "Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy."
Cheney, the conference chair for the House Republicans, is the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House. In February, she was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the mob that overran the Capitol in January in an attempt to overthrow the results of the election.
Mr. Trump was acquitted in the Senate — where seven Republicans voted to convict him — but Cheney still faced calls to be removed from her leadership position. One of Mr. Trump's most enthusiastic allies in the House, Representative Matt Gaetz, held a rally in Cheney's her home state of Wyoming against her.
In February, House Republicans held their first vote to oust Cheney, but that time, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy advised Republicans not to remove her, urging them to move past impeachment. In the secret ballot vote, just 61 Republicans voted to remove Cheney from her post, while 145 voted for her to stay. Days later, the Wyoming GOP voted to censure her.
Cheney didn't back down from her criticism of Mr. Trump. In a Washington Post op-ed, she called him "dangerous" and urged Republicans to turn away from his "anti-democratic cult of personality." That set off a torrent of criticism from within the party, with McCarthy and other members of the GOP leadership backing Trump ally Elise Stefanik to take her position.
Trump adviser tweets "get it out of your system, short-timer!"
Trump adviser Jason Miller retweeted a CBS News clip of Cheney's speech on Tuesday night with the comment "get it out your system, short-timer!"
Cheney vows to continue to fight Trump claims
In a speech on the House floor Tuesday night, Cheney was emphatic that "the election is over."
"Today we face a threat, America has never seen before," Cheney said. "A former president, who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election has resumed his aggressive efforts to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him."
Cheney urged her fellow Republicans that they must "speak the truth" because "millions of Americans have been misled by the former president. They have heard only his words and not the truth."
Cheney said she "will not sit back and watch in silence" amid his baseless claims.
Candidate forum planned for Thursday
A source familiar with the GOP's plans confirms that, should Cheney be removed, there will be a candidate forum for potential replacements for the conference chair position on Thursday, with an election on Friday.
At present, the only candidate who is running to replace Cheney is Stefanik.
Republican who voted to impeach Trump speaks at a virtual rally in support of Cheney
GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who also voted to impeach Mr. Trump, on Tuesday night spoke at a virtual rally held by a pro-Cheney group. While Kinzinger didn't say how he thought the vote could go, he said "we'll see what happens with Liz tomorrow but I'll tell you this much, she is at peace."
He repeated his comments from earlier this week that Cheney is being removed for being "consistent." "Liz's honesty has made it uncomfortable for members of Congress who would just love to have this whole thing go away," he said about the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
While arguing that Republicans need to "take back conservatism," Kinziger also said Cheney "made a very brave decision which back in the day used to not be brave, it was just called leading right which we we're all supposed to do."
— Zachary Hudak and Caroline Linton