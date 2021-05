Liz Cheney vows to continue speaking out against Trump Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who faces a vote Wednesday to remove her from her leadership position in the House, vowed to continue to fight former President Trump. "Millions of Americans have been misled by the former president. They have only heard his words and not the truth as he continues to undermine our democratic process, sowing seeds of doubt over whether democracy works at all," she said. Watch her remarks.