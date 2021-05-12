Republicans oust Liz Cheney from House leadership GOP lawmakers voted to oust Representative Liz Cheney from her position as chair of the House Republican Conference, the party's third-highest position in the House. Cheney, a staunch conservative, has repeatedly denounced Republicans' lies about the 2020 election and was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Leslie Sanchez, a CBS News political analyst and a Republican strategist, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what this means for the Republican Party.