Liz Cheney speaks after ouster from House GOP leadership: "I will do everything I can" to prevent Trump's reelection Congresswoman Liz Cheney says she plans to "lead the fight" for the future of the Republican Party after House GOP members voted to remove her from leadership over her criticism of former President Donald Trump. "I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," she said. Watch her remarks.