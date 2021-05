House GOP removes Liz Cheney from leadership post House Republicans voted on Wednesday to remove Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership position. Cheney faced backlash in the party for her criticism of former President Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News congressional reporter Rebecca Kaplan join CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with details.