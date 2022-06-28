How to watch Tuesday's unexpected House Jan. 6 committee public hearing

How to watch Tuesday's unexpected House Jan. 6 committee public hearingget the free app
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold an unexpected public hearing on Tuesday, just days after committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said the committee had received a "deluge of new evidence since we got started" with public hearings.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, and CBS News will provide live coverage.
On Monday, the committee said it would be holding the last-minute hearing to "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony." It was not announced who the witness would be or what the new evidence is.
Tuesday's hearing is the sixth public hearing held this month by the committee. So far, the committee has focused the earlier public hearings on former President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on Vice President Mike Pence, the Justice Department, state lawmakers and local elections officials to overturn the 2020 election resutls.
Last week, documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who was with Trump and family members before and after Jan. 6, sat for a closed-door deposition with the committee. Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said they will incorporate Holder's material into future hearings. "It's been significant," Thompson said of Holder's video, adding, "It's a lot of video we have not been privy to."
Lawyer Jeffrey Clark, whom Trump wanted to install at the helm of the Justice Department to pursue his baseless claims of election fraud, said his house was raided last week. And former Trump campaign attorney John Eastman, who was ordered earlier this month to turn over over 150 pages of documents, said Monday that his phone was seized last week by federal agents.
What: House Jan. 6 committee public hearing
Date: Tuesday, June 28
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Fifth House Jan. 6 public hearing takes a look at Justice Department and Jeffrey Clark
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol focused Thursday's hearing on the efforts of then-President Donald Trump and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to pressure the department to help overturn the 2020 election results.
Trump wanted to fire acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen — who had just taken over in December 2020, after Attorney General Bill Barr's resignation became official — and to replace him with Clark, an environmental lawyer who had never prosecuted a criminal case. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who led the questioning Thursday, said Clark's only qualification was that "he would do whatever the president wanted him to do."
Installing Clark and the pressure campaign on the Justice Department amounted to "essentially a political coup," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said.
In video testimony, former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, said of Clark that "best I can tell, the only thing you know about environmental and elections challenges is they both start with 'E.'"
Fourth House Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on "fake electors" and threats to public servants amid Trump pressure campaign
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Tuesday's hearing detailed the threats made to state lawmakers and election officials and workers in Arizona and Georgia, as President Donald Trump and his allies tried to get them to overturn the election results in their states.
The committee sought on Tuesday to bring to light the severity of the threat to democracy in the days and weeks after the election, given the enormous and persistent pressure by the president and by Rudy Giuliani on officials and ordinary Americans to promote the "big lie" that Trump had won the election. The ability of these Americans to withstand that pressure came at a great personal cost.
"Our democracy held because courageous people like you heard today put their oath to the constitution above their loyalty to one man," Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said. "The system held but barely and the question remains, will it hold again?"
The hearing laid out the plan hatched by Trump and his allies in Arizona to replace the bona fide Biden electors with phony ones. The fake electors gathered in Arizona, which Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers referred to as a "tragic parody." Bowers refused to have any involvement in the fake electors plan being pushed by Giuliani.
Texts showed by Schiff revealed that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin could also have played a part in the false electors scheme. The texts, between Johnson's chief of staff and an aide to Pence, showed Johnson's aide informing Pence's aide that the senator was ready to deliver fraudulent ballots to Pence. "Do not give that to him," Pence's aide responded.
Third Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's attempt to push Pence to overturn election results
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol turned its attention to former President Donald Trump's campaign to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes on Thursday, hearing testimony from close Pence aides who said the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were nonsensical and "un-American."
"Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal, he knew it was wrong," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said to open the third day of hearings examining the Capitol attack. "We are fortunate for Mr. Pence's courage on January 6. Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe."
Two Pence advisers appeared in person at Thursday's hearing: Greg Jacob, Pence's former counsel, and J. Michael Luttig, a highly respected conservative jurist and retired federal judge who advised Pence in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The committee also showed taped footage of interviews with Pence chief of staff Marc Short and other aides.
The testimony made clear that Pence and his closest aides repeatedly told Trump and his allies that a theory pushed by conservative lawyer John Eastman, who argued the vice president should single-handedly reject or replace slates of electors, had no basis in the Constitution or federal law.
Second House Jan. 6 committee hearing examines Trump's false election claims in public hearing
The House Jan. 6 committee focused its second public hearing on those closest to former President Donald Trump who said they told him it was too premature to declare victory on election night in 2020 — and how Trump used his premature declaration of victory to push baseless claims that the election was stolen.
The committee showed video testimony from top officials in the Trump administration who said former Vice President Mike Pence and White House were aware there was no evidence to support Trump's claims of voter fraud.
Former Attorney General William Barr said in recorded video testimony that he knew early claims that Trump had won the election were "bogus" and "silly."
"The department, in fact, when we received specific and credible allegations of fraud, made an effort to look into these to satisfy ourselves that they were without merit," Barr said in recorded testimony.
Committee chair U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson said in his opening statement that they would "tell the story of how Donald Trump lost an election, and knew he lost an election and as a result of his loss decided to wage an attack on our democracy, an attack on the American people, by trying to rob you of your voice in our democracy — and in doing so, lit the fuse that led to the horrific violence of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol."
Capitol police officer testifies at first public hearing that Jan. 6 was "chaos"
One of two witnesses to testify in-person during the prime-time hearing on June 9, the committee's first of the month, was Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a traumatic brain injury on Jan. 6. Edwards described Capitol Hill as a "war scene" on the day of the attack.
"It was something like I had seen out of the movies," Edwards said. "I could not believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos."
Watch her testimony in the video below and read more here: