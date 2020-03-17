Americans told to hunker down as coronavirus claims 90 lives

Americans told to hunker down as coronavirus claims 90 livesDownload the free app
With businesses closing their doors and governments urging, and in some cases ordering, weary citizens to hole up at home, the world was swallowing the bitter pill prescribed to fight the coronavirus. President Trump has asked all Americans to limit contact with others for 15 days, and he's admitted the unprecedented measures being taken around the country could sink the U.S. into a recession.
The growing acceptance by Mr. Trump and other world leaders of the grave threat posed by the COVID-19 disease might help Wall Street rebound from one of its worst days in history, but it remained unclear Tuesday whether the dramatic impositions on society, and government promises to ease the pain, would be enough to dodge dire worst-case scenarios.
Millions of lives and businesses have been derailed. Half a billion children around the world are out of school. Doctors in some of the richest, most developed nations on the planet, including the U.S., warn health systems are ill-prepared to deal with an expected onslaught of patients.
COVID-19 has killed at least 90 of the more than 4,580 people diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. Globally, the death toll was just over 7,100 on Tuesday, with the most aggressive outbreaks still spreading in Europe.
There has been encouraging evidence from China, South Korea, and now even hard-hit Italy that the strict control measures do work. The White House has made it clear that the request for a 15-day mass-hiatus from public life could be extended, and America's battle with the coronavirus could drag on until August.
Stocks look poised for big bounce off Wall Street's dark day
Asian markets fluctuated Tuesday after Wall Street suffered its worst day in more than three decades with coronavirus panic sweeping the planet.
But futures prices of U.S. stocks were solidly higher, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gaining 800 points, or almost 4%, as of 3:45 a.m. EDT and S&P 500 futures also up nearly 4%.
While governments and central banks attempt to soothe markets with massive stimulus pledges and interest rate cuts, more countries are going into lockdown to prevent the outbreak's spread - bringing the world economy sputtering to a near-halt.
Ohio governor orders polling locations not to open for primary due to virus fears
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday night polls will be closed Tuesday to prevent in-person voting for the state's scheduled Democratic presidential primary. The governor made the announcement after a judge denied his request to postpone the primary.
"Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency," DeWine said in a statement. "While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity."
Prior to the announcement, a judge on Monday evening denied the Ohio governor's request for a temporary restraining order to move the state's primary election from Tuesday to early June. Judge Richard Frye said postponing the primary would set a "terrible precedent."
Cruise ships stranded as coronavirus containment measures increase
New measures to seal off borders to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus have left cruise ships stranded in the Caribbean, South America and Europe, with local governments denying permission to disembark as more cases of infected passengers have come to light.
Two cruise ships have been turned away from several Caribbean ports, and at least one by Spain, after passengers fell ill with COVID-19. Two other vessels have rerouted to Miami after they were turned away from their home port in Puerto Rico even with no reports of infections.
Authorities in Chile and Brazil, meanwhile, have also placed smaller ships on quarantine after reports of positive coronavirus tests. The Cruise Lines Association said that about 40 ships and 90,000 passengers were at sea when President Trump announced a travel ban last week that affects the arrival of many foreigners into the U.S.
How Americans are responding to new restrictions on public life
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a coordinated social life shutdown on Monday. More than 30 million people will be without access to theaters, and restaurants and bars will only be open for takeout and delivery. Watch Mola Lenghi's report on how the new rules are impacting residents.