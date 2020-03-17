Coronavirus may spur medical supply shortage
As hospitals across the U.S. brace for a surge in patients, health care workers say the protective measures taken over the next few weeks will be critical. Some government leaders worry the coronavirus pandemic could stretch hospitals to their breaking point while medical equipment shortages threaten to put doctors, nurses and patients at risk. Carter Evans speaks to those at the top of the supply chain, who have also expressed concern over the speed of the disease's spread.