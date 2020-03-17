Congress and White House eye massive "phase 3" coronavirus stimulus package

Washington — Lawmakers and the White House are scrambling to respond to the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak as members of both parties express a heightened urgency to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy.

The Senate on Tuesday will begin considering a relief bill passed in the House last week, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed a "phase three" stimulus package worth $750 billion to respond to the crisis.

"We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis," Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday. "Leaders in Congress must work together and with uncommon speed to respond to a set of national challenges unlike any we have faced in the recent past."

Schumer's proposal would address hospital capacity, increase Medicaid funding and provide loan payment forbearance for federal loans.

Trump administration officials have also expressed the need for an additional package to respond to the outbreak, on top of the initial $8.3 billion response bill passed earlier this month and the House legislation approved early Saturday. White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland told reporters Monday that the price tag of any such measure was no issue for the president, and several reports on Tuesday said the administration is eyeing a figure worth as much as $850 billion.

"The president has instructed his team to look very expansively at what we need to do and not be impeded by the potential price tag of what's necessary here," Ueland said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also told reporters Monday that the administration was looking for a "big number" bill in its phase three response. Mnuchin worked closely with Speaker Nancy Pelosi to negotiate the bill passed in the House Saturday, and is meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Some Republicans have expressed concerns about the House bill, which was endorsed by the president last week and includes provisions to provide free testing and paid leave for certain employees. The House resolved "technical issues" with the legislation late Monday, formally sending it to the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier in the day that the upper chamber would consider the measure in due course.

"As of this afternoon we're waiting for the House to reach a decision on possible technical corrections and submit a final product to us here in the Senate. We cannot consider the legislation until we get it," McConnell said Monday.

Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton have called for sending checks directly to American citizens as a form of relief, a proposal similar to that of former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, who advocated for a universal basic income.