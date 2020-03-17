Stocks whipsaw after biggest rout since 1987

Stocks whipsawed on Tuesday as investors anticipate a federal stimulus package that could offset some of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Investors are unsettled after yesterday's rout that marked Wall Street's worst day since the epic "Black Monday" crash in 1987.

The Dow bounced around in slightly positive and negative territory shortly after markets opened, trading up 15 points to 20,203 a half hour into the session. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

Stocks have plunged during the past three weeks as the pandemic spreads across the U.S. On Monday, the Dow plummeted almost 13%, a bigger percentage loss than any other except for the 22.6% plunge on October 19, 1987. The selloff came despite the Federal Reserve's emergency action this weekend to cut interest rates to near zero.

Investors are looking to Congress and the Trump administration for a response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus, with members of both parties expressing a heightened urgency to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up growth. The Senate on Tuesday will consider a relief bill passed in the House last week, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed another stimulus package worth $750 billion.

Trump says coronavirus pandemic could last through summer

"We're assuming much greater fiscal action will ameliorate the hit to earnings in due course, but we don't know yet whether Congress will spend, say, 2% of GDP or 10%," wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Economics, in a research note. "We hope for the latter, but given that the very modest first-stage House bill has not yet passed the Senate, it's hard to be wildly optimistic just yet."

President Donald Trump on Monday said in a news conference that the public health crisis could last until "July or August," acknowledging that that the economy could enter a recession. Asked about the stock market, Mr. Trump said, "The best thing I can do for the stock market is we have to get through this."

Economists think the U.S. is likely to enter a recession in the first half of 2020 as consumers slash their spending. Corporate "earnings will crater from the first quarter onwards, but should begin to recover by the end of the year," Shepherdson predicted.