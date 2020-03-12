Coronavirus updates: Markets drop as Trump imposes broad new travel restrictions

Coronavirus updates: Markets drop as Trump imposes broad new travel restrictionsDownload the free app
The White House says non-U.S. citizens won't be allowed to travel from most of Europe to the U.S. for a month starting this weekend. It's an unprecedented attempt to stop the new coronavirus spreading further in the United States, but President Trump's initial announcement of the measure caused confusion, and required multiple clarifications.
"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Mr. Trump said in a brief, rare address to the nation. "The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings."
The White House later clarified in a tweet that the suspension only applied to foreign nationals who have traveled to one of 26 European nations in the past 14 days. The United Kingdom, which is not part of a virtually border-less free travel zone within the European Union, is exempt from the new restriction.
The tweet said American citizens would be exempt from the restrictions, too, and would be directed to "limited airports" for screening if arriving from Europe. The White House also said the restrictions would take effect at midnight Saturday, not Friday.
Mr. Trump also initially said the suspension would include "trade and cargo" flights, but within an hour of his remarks he corrected himself with a tweet, saying: "The restriction stops people not goods."
The announcement came after the World Health Organization said the coronavirus outbreak could now be characterized as a pandemic. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the U.N. health agency was "deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity" of the COVID-19 disease.
As of Thursday morning, more than 1,300 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. and at least 38 deaths were blamed on the virus. Delays at the federal level have left state and local health workers racing to clear backlogs of people seeking tests. In spite of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's assertion Wednesday that the U.S. had a "surplus" of test kits, doctors on the front line continued to say they couldn't access the tests they needed.
Already-battered global stock markets continued sliding Thursday on fears the virus could severely impact economic growth this year.
There have been more than 126,000 cases worldwide, and more than 4,600 people have died. The vast majority of cases are mild, and almost half of those infected have already recovered.
For detailed information on coronavirus prevention and treatment, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.
Top U.K. official says no evidence blanket travel ban will help stem outbreak
Rishi Sunak, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, a position equivalent to the Treasury Secretary in the U.S., said Thursday that the U.K. did not yet believe it was necessary to impose the kind of blanket travel ban announced the previous day by the Trump administration.
"With regard to flight bans we are always guided by the science as we make our decisions here. The advice we are getting is that there isn't evidence that interventions like closing borders or travel bans are going to have a material effect on the spread of the infections," Sunak said on the BBC's "Today Show."
The United Kingdom is exempt from the unprecedented ban on travel announced Wednesday by Mr. Trump, and is not part of the so-called Schengen Zone, an agreement among 26 mainland European nations that permits virtually border-less travel.
White House suspends public tours
The White House has suspended public tours of the presidential residence amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.
A recorded message on the 24-hour information phone line for White House tours said all tours were suspended temporarily "out of an abundance of caution" and urged anyone with a tour booked to contact the entity with which they had arranged the visit.
Asian shares plunge after Wall Street's drop on virus pandemic fears
Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dived 4.4% to 18,559.63. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 7.4% to 5,304.60. South Korea's Kospi dipped 4.7% to 1,817.87. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.6% to 24,316.77, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.9% to 2,912.33.
Thailand's benchmark plunged 9%. India's Sensex swooned 7%.
"Some of the biggest markets, such as Hong Kong or Japan or Australia, are down around four to five percent. And we haven't seen, you know, a significant buy-in interest yet, so traders are still in the get-out mode. They just want to have it in cash," said Jackson Wong of Amber Hill Capital Ltd., in Hong Kong.
"That's a typical panic mode, but whether this panic mode will stop in the short term, it really will depend on how the virus incident goes forward," Wong said.
- Associated Press
Twitter orders employees worldwide to work from home
Twitter has ordered all employees worldwide to work from home in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
The social media platform had already announced a mandatory work from home policy for its staff in South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan earlier this month and suspended "non-critical" business travel and events in February.
Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said in a blog post late Wednesday that, "We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times."
Other internet giants have brought in their own policies to protect staff from infection.
Google began restricting visits to its offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco and New York on Monday. Apple has also encouraged employees to work from home. Facebook shut its offices in Singapore and London for "deep cleaning" last week after an employee who had spent time in both was diagnosed with the virus.
- AFP
Washington senator's office has first coronavirus case on Capitol Hill
The first coronavirus case in the U.S. Capitol has been diagnosed. A staff member for Washington Senator Maria Cantwell has tested positive for the disease, her office said in a statement.
Cantwell's office said that the individual has been in isolation since symptoms appeared. The Capitol's attending physician advised Cantwell to close her office for the rest of the week and have the office deep-cleaned, which the Washington Democrat is doing.
The individual has not had known contact with the senator or any other members of Congress. Cantwell is requesting testing for anyone who had contact with the individual and has symptoms of coronavirus infection.
Key points from Trump's remarks on tackling coronavirus
In a brief address to the nation Wednesday night, President Trump promised to deliver the "most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus" in modern history. Here's what he announced:
- A ban on some travel from Europe for 30 days. The ban starts Friday at midnight, and does not apply to the United Kingdom.
A commitment to waive co-pays and extend insurance for coronavirus treatments.
Small Business Administration to extend low-interest loans to affected companies.
Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for impacted businesses and individuals.
Will call on Congress to provide payroll tax relief.