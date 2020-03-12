Trump cancels trips, campaign event amid coronavirus outbreak

Washington— President Trump has scrapped events in Colorado and Nevada as his administration works to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the White House said late Wednesday.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that upcomings events in the two states were canceled "out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak."

Mr. Trump was set to attend a fundraiser with Republican Senator Cory Gardner in Denver on Friday and speak at a conference for the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday. The group announced late Wednesday the gathering would be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We were looking forward to welcoming the president, senior members of the administration, governors and members of Congress along with 1000s of RJC activists from around the country," the Republican Jewish Coalition said in a statement.

Following the White House's announcement that Mr. Trump's two trips across the country would be canceled, the Trump campaign also called off the launch of the "Catholics for Trump" coalition in Milwaukee next week, which the president was scheduled to attend.

"Out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus outbreak, the President's campaign is postponing the Catholics for Trump event scheduled for March 19th in Milwaukee. It will be rescheduled," campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh tweeted.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to grow, now topping 1,000, public health officials are calling for large events to be canceled. In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee banned events of more than 250 people in three counties and in San Francisco, the mayor issued a prohibition on gatherings of more than 1,000. The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a player tested positive for the virus.

Several states have declared states of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

In the nation's capital, the White House has suspended public tours and congressional leaders are moving toward halting tours of the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump delivered an address to the nation Wednesday to announce travel restrictions from Europe. The restrictions will apply to foreign nationals who have been in 26 European countries in the two weeks before their scheduled arrival in the U.S. The prohibitions don't apply to American citizens, though they will have to undergo screenings before returning to the country.