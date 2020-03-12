NASCAR races will go on as scheduled – without fans

NASCAR races will go on as scheduled amid the global coronavirus outbreak – but no fans will be in attendance. NASCAR announced on Twitter on Thursday that races at at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will go on with restricted crew, competitors officials and other necessary personnel only.

The sport announced several adjustments to race event operations, earlier this week, CBS Sports reports. NASCAR will hold the Driver Crew Chief meeting in open air locations with limited attendance restricted to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries.

Anyone who goes to the infield care center potential coronavirus symptoms will be appropriately handled by medical professionals, according to CBS Sports. Individual NASCAR teams are also taking action to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Thursday, Joe Gibbs Racing announced it would not allow visitors.

NASCAR's decision to hold races without fans comes after multiple sports completely suspended their seasons.

On Wednesday, NBA suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced in a statement Wednesday.

On Thursday, the NHL announced their own suspension and the MLB announced the remainder of spring training has been pushed back.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency over coronavirus concerns on Monday, according to CBS Miami. He also recommended all mass gatherings within the next 30 days should be postponed or canceled, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

So, not only will Homestead-Miami Speedway be relatively empty, other events in the Miami-Dade area will also be modified, including the St. Patrick's Day festival in Coral Gables and Miami's Ultra Music Festival, CBS Miami reports.