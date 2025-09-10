Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's California event postponed after Charlie Kirk fatal shooting

A book signing for conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was postponed on Wednesday by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, after fellow right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at an event at Utah Valley University around noon local time.

"The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is saddened to hear of events that took place today at Utah Valley University," the library said in a statement. "Our prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family. As a mark of respect, we are cancelling our program and book signing with Ben Shapiro this evening. A new date will be announced shortly."

Shapiro, the host of "The Ben Shapiro Show" and co-founder of The Daily Wire, was set to promote his book "Lions and Scavengers: The True Story of America (and Her Critics)."

In a post to X, Shapiro mourned Kirk, who he said "created the single most important conservative political organization in America" in Turning Point USA.

"Like all of you, I am utterly stunned and heartbroken and sick to my soul today. It is unimaginable to write these words," Shapiro posted to X. "I weep for Charlie's family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie."

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday while hosting an event on the campus of UVU. His death was announced by President Trump on his Truth Social platform.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Mr. Trump said. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Mr. Trump later ordered all American flags on federal property to be flown at half staff until 6 p.m. Sunday.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities were searching the Orem, Utah campus for a suspect. Police initially detained an individual, but later released him from custody.