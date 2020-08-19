2020 Democratic National Convention, Day 3: Live updates

2020 Democratic National Convention, Day 3: Live updatesget the free app
Kamala Harris will accept the vice presidential nomination, and former President Obama and 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton will also take the stage on Wednesday, the third night of the Democratic National Convention. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, currently the most powerful Democrat in the federal government, will also be addressing the convention.
Mr. Obama will be praising the man who was his partner in the White House for eight years, and he also intends to use this major national address to press Americans to vote.
"He'll make a pointed case that democracy itself is on the line – along with the chance to create a better version of it," a spokeswoman said of Mr. Obama's upcoming remarks. "And finally, he'll echo his call to all Americans who believe in a more generous, more just nation: that this election is too important to sit out, and if everyone shows up, votes early, and makes sure their friends and family do the same, we can get back to work building a better, fairer America."
The Democratic party formally nominated Biden on Tuesday with delegates announcing their votes from their home states in locations ranging from a beach in American Samoa to a fire station in Connecticut to the new Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, tweeted a photo of her watching the roll call in a Howard University sweatshirt.
The first two nights of the DNC have featured a notable number of Republicans in prime-time speaking slots. Four prominent Republicans, including former Ohio Governor John Kasich, endorsed Biden on Monday and General Colin Powell, who served as Secretary of State in the Bush administration, gave a speech in support of Biden. Cindy McCain, the widow of John McCain, highlighted her husband's friendship with Biden in a video.
When former President Obama addresses the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night from Philadelphia, he not only plans to describe working alongside his former partner, Joe Biden, but also intends to use a major national address to encourage Americans to vote.
Mr. Obama will be delivering his speech from the Museum of the American Revolution, a spokeswoman confirmed. He'll appear on the same night as some of the party's biggest female stars — Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Kamala Harris, the party's vice presidential nominee.
A spokeswoman says the former president plans to "talk about watching Joe's success firsthand in helping to lead America out of a dire recession and jump-start our economy, expand health care for tens of millions of Americans, and restore our standing in the world."
In urging Americans to vote, Mr. Obama will "highlight the cynical moves by the current administration and the Republican Party to discourage Americans from voting," the spokeswoman said.
Making room for Republicans at Democratic National Convention
Quite a few Republicans are appearing at the virtual Democratic National Convention this year. As Democrats make their case for a Joe Biden presidency, a handful of the GOP are also voicing support for someone who is decidedly not the leader of their party and the sitting president.
On Tuesday, Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, narrated a video portraying the close and decades-long friendship her husband and Biden shared, one that weathered the race they ran against each other in 2008, when McCain was the Republican nominee and Biden was Barack Obama's running mate. While it was not exactly an endorsement, the video lent credence to the notion that Biden can be trusted by Republicans.
General Colin Powell, who was secretary of state in George W. Bush's administration, went further and explicitly endorsed the former vice president.
Powell also endorsed Mr. Obama in 2008 and 2012. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe pointed out that there are some this week who are baffled by the decision to give highly sought speaking slots to Republicans rather than rising stars in the party. "The campaign defends it," O'Keefe told CBSN, "and says, 'Look, the Biden coalition includes Democrats, independents and yes, Republicans.' For years, Biden had a reputation as a bipartisan bridge-builder, both on Capitol Hill and then as vice president, and they want to highlight and remind people of that."
