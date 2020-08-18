2020 Democratic National Convention, Night 2: Live updates

2020 Democratic National Convention, Night 2: Live updatesget the free app
The Democrats are back Tuesday for the second night of the virtual convention, with major speeches by former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden. Cindy McCain will speak in a video touting the "unlikely friendship" between Joe Biden and her husband, the late Senator John McCain.
On Monday, voters heard arguments that spanned the political spectrum: a plea from Michelle Obama to turn out, even if it's difficult; from former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who vouched for Joe Biden to independents and Republicans; and from former primary opponent Bernie Sanders, who called on progressives to focus on defeating President Trump.
Obama, wearing a necklace that spelled out "V-O-T-E," said the decision by many not to vote in 2016 "sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3 million votes."
Without naming the president, Obama offered her assessment that Mr. Trump "cannot meet this moment."
"He is clearly in over his head. It is what it is," she said, echoing Mr. Trump's own remark in an Axios interview a few weeks ago, when challenged about the fact that 1,000 Americans were dying each day as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Trump's handling of the pandemic was a frequent topic Monday. "Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfed," Sanders said.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state was once the epicenter of the crisis, called the coronavirus a metaphor for the "nation in crisis." And Kristin Urquiza, a non-elected official whose 65-year-old father died from COVID-19, gave one of night's most powerful speeches.
"His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life," Urquiza said in a speech recorded for the convention. "The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in and the America that my father died in."
Cindy McCain appears in video supporting Biden
Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, appeared in a video offering her support for Biden. Her inclusion is notable, as John McCain ran against President Obama and Biden in the 2008 election.
In the video titled "An Unlikely Friendship," Cindy McCain says Biden and John McCain had a "friendship that never should have worked."
John McCain and Biden served in the Senate together for decades, and formed a close relationship. McCain died of the same brain cancer that took the life of Biden's eldest son. Biden visited McCain shortly before he died in 2018, and afterwards said that McCain had told him not to "walk away" from politics. He was also a pallbearer at McCain's funeral.
Cindy McCain said in 2019 that today's Republican Party "is not the party that my husband and I belonged to" and rebuffed Mr. Trump. She has also said she thinks it's possible Democrats will win Arizona this fall.
Mr. Trump often berated her war hero husband, saying during the 2016 presidential campaign that he liked soldiers who weren't captured. As president, Mr. Trump continued to disparage McCain, whose "no" vote helped doom his hope of repealing the nation's health care law.
Highlights from Biden's almost 50 years at Democratic conventions
Wilmington – For the past 48 years, Joe Biden has traveled to all but one Democratic national convention, playing a supporting role for the party's nominee. This year the convention is coming home to him – he'll be in Wilmington, Delaware, Thursday evening to accept the nomination for president, surrounded only by those closest to him and a small, socially-distanced press corps, instead of thousands of rowdy delegates.
In years past, some of the party faithful liked going to the national nominating conventions for the week-long party atmosphere. Biden went to feast on party politics as he calculated his future.
Read more here about Biden's past appearances at the convention as he preps to take center stage.
Biden says "I hope everyone tunes in tonight to hear my wife speak"
Joe Biden said Tuesday afternoon he hopes "everyone tunes in tonight to hear my wife speak." Jill Biden will be delivering her speech from Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware, where she taught when Biden was in the Senate.
"You can hear the anxiety that echoes down empty hallways," she's expected to say, according excerpts of her remarks. "There's no scent of new notebooks or freshly waxed floors. The rooms are dark and the bright young faces that should fill them are confined to boxes on a computer screen."
She'll discuss the personal loss the family has endured. You make a "broken family whole" the same way "you make a nation whole," Biden will say. "With love and understanding—and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith."
"There are times when I couldn't imagine how he did it—how he put one foot in front of the other and kept going," Jill Biden will say of her husband. "But I've always understood why he did it...He does it for you."
