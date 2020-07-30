Funeral services for Congressman John Lewis - watch live stream

Funeral services for Congressman John Lewis - watch live streamget the free app
The funeral for Congressman John Lewis will be held at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, completing a week of memorial services and events honoring the longtime lawmaker and civil rights icon who died earlier this month at the age of 80.
A memorial service in Troy, Alabama, on Saturday celebrated Lewis' legacy, before he then made his final trip across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Sunday, the same bridge where he was beaten by Alabama state troopers police during the march to Montgomery on March 7, 1965, which became known as "Bloody Sunday."
Lewis' casket then traveled to Washington, D.C., where he was commemorated at a service at the U.S. Capitol and was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
Lewis was the youngest person to speak at the 1963 March on Washington, and was a friend of Martin Luther King Jr. He spoke in June to CBS News about his activism in the 1960s.
"Yes, I was beaten, left bloody and unconscious. But I never became bitter or hostile, never gave up. I believe that somehow and some way if it becomes necessary to use our bodies to help redeem the soul of a nation, then we must do it," Lewis said.