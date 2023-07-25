When is it too hot for pets? Do some breeds do better in the heat? Your hot weather pet questions answered.

Advice for avoiding heat stroke, heat exhaustion Advice for avoiding heat stroke, heat exhaustion 04:07

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The extreme heat can be difficult to deal with for every member of the family, including pets.

Dr. Graham Brayshaw is the director of animal services at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley. Brayshaw oversees all veterinarians and helps set policies and procedures for general animal, veterinary, and behavioral care in shelters and clinics.

Brayshaw answered some common questions about pets in heat.

When is it too hot to take a pet outside?

There are no perfect temperatures. The answer is unfortunately almost always going to be 'it depends.' It's the same thing as what is too cold? It depends. I start paying attention when the temperature gets to the 70s, I worry a little bit more in the 80s and 90s. There's not a temperature where it gets too hot you can't take your pets outside. Even if it's 100, they can still go outside to go to the bathroom. They can take a nice quick little jaunt out to do what they need to outside. It's really all about how long they're out and how hot it is, and how active are they when they're outside.

What are the warning signs of heat exhaustion for dogs?



Pets can have heat exhaustion, they can have heat stroke just like people can. Pets can't compensate for the heat like we can. We can sweat and evaporate our entire body, dogs can only do it from their pads and tongue, that's why you see them they're panting. They aren't able to compensate with temperature as much and signs can be variable. The big thing I watch for is activity level, they can become lethargic, they can glaze over, eyes don't focus on things. As it gets more severe, you can see vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, and stumbling. And even more severe things you can see seizures, animals can die from heat strokes.

Are there certain breeds that do better in the heat?



The long-snouted labs with the long noses can breathe a little easier in the heat than the adorable smushed face bulldogs. Bulldogs can overheat in lower temperatures than in a lab. Take their coat into account too. Huskies built for negative 20 degrees are happy outside in the snow and are not going to be happy in 90-degree weather. The weight also is a factor. If a dog is a nice good slim weight, they're going to handle the heat better than one that's overweight.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis health department issued the following guidelines for keeping pets safe during the next few days:

Keep pets inside and out of the direct sun.

Make sure pets have a continuous supply of clean, cool water.

Never leave pets unattended in a parked car for any amount of time. On a warm day, the temperature in a car can exceed 120 degrees in a matter of minutes – even with the windows partially open. A pet can quickly suffer brain damage or die from heatstroke or suffocation.

Protect pets' paws by avoiding hot pavement when out on walks.

Don't overdo outdoor exercise or play.

Take extra care with older pets and dogs with shorter noses.

If you see an animal either outside or in a car showing signs of heat stress, you're asked to contact Minneapolis Animal Care & Control immediately at 612-673-3000, or by dialing 311.