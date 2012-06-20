Walter Cronkite: 1916-2006
A CBSNews.com special report on the legendary CBS newsman
Latest
Scott Pelley reflects on Cronkite's legacy
On thedate of Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday, the "CBS Evening News" anchor describes how Cronkite's presence is felt today
Katie Couric's Notebook: Walter
Cronkite Used to Say "Get it First, But Get it Right"
Harbach Reads 'Sea Fever'
Bill Harbach, a close friend of Walter Cronkite, reads from John Masefield's "Sea Fever" at Cronkite's funeral.
Chip Cronkite on His Father
Walter Cronkite's son, Chip Cronkite, speaks at his father's funeral in New York City.
Sanford Socolow on Cronkite
The executive producer of "The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite" speaks of his departed longtime colleague and friend, Walter Cronkite.
America's Anchor
Looking back at the incredible journey of "America's Anchor," John Glenn, Historian Douglas Brinkley, and Bob Schieffer join Harry Smith to discuss the life and legacy of Walter Cronkite.
Cronkite's Funeral Scheduled for Thursday
Newsman to be Buried in Missouri Following NYC Service
Politicians, Peers Remember Cronkite
Tributes to 'Most Trusted Man in America' from the Worlds of Politics, Journalism and Entertainment
Highlights of Some Cronkite Broadcasts
Legendary Anchor Covered Some of Biggest Stories of Century