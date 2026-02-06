See the best Olympic opening ceremony outfits of the 2026 Winter Games

As the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics begin, all eyes are on teams from around the globe proudly donning their countries' uniforms for the opening ceremony on Friday — including Team USA in outfits designed by Ralph Lauren.

It's an exciting moment for the thousands of athletes who have come together in northern Italy to participate in the first Olympics shared between two host cities for what will be the most geographically widespread Winter Games in history.

The Winter Olympics will run through Feb. 22, with 116 medal events, including ski mountaineering in its Olympic debut. The Paralympics will take place from March 6 to March 15.

As the Games get underway, here's a look at some of the Olympic opening ceremony outfits. This story will be updated with more of the noteworthy looks as the teams make their debuts.

Team USA 2026 Olympic opening ceremony outfits

Ralph Lauren has designed outfits for Team USA for 10 consecutive Olympic Games now, and dressing the nation's athletes for almost 20 years is an "honor that never fades," says David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer of the Ralph Lauren Corporation.

The opening ceremony uniform includes a winter-white wool coat with heritage-inspired wooden toggles, wool trousers and an iconic American flag intarsia wool sweater, Ralph Lauren says. The look includes a red, white and blue intarsia knit hat and mittens, a leather belt and suede alpine boots with red laces.

Team USA athletes will wear uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games. Ralph Lauren

"Our design philosophy has always been about creating dreams and telling stories through style, and these uniforms, both timeless and modern, reflect the passion, optimism, and relentless pursuit of excellence that embody the American spirit," Lauren said in a news release. "With Milan — one of the great fashion capitals — as this year's backdrop, we sought to honor the city's creative spirit while staying true to the enduring style that defines Ralph Lauren."

According to the company, "each item in the uniforms is proudly manufactured in the United States."

Canada 2026 Olympic opening ceremony outfits

The 2026 Winter Olympics mark the third Games that Lululemon has designed Team Canada's outfits. The Vancouver-headquartered athletic apparel company designed this year's uniforms "with deeper focus on innovation and inclusion, while delivering both function and style," says CEO Calvin McDonald, who called the uniforms "a technically superior kit."

The outfits include maple leaf designs and a topographic map print, as well as colors ranging from deep red to "iceberg-inspired" greens and blues, Lululemon says.

Team Canada athletes will wear uniforms designed by Lululemon for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games. Lululemon

"As a country that thrives in the cold, the Winter Games are particularly special to Canadians, and all of us at lululemon are incredibly proud to support Team Canada on the world's largest sporting stage with product designed for athletes, and with athletes," McDonald said in a news release.

Mexico 2026 Olympic opening ceremony outfits

Charly has outfitted Team Mexico in uniforms that the Mexican Olympic Committee says are "a symbol of hard work, passion and Olympic commitment."

This year, Claudia Sheinbaum became the first Mexican president to lead the flag ceremony for the country's delegation to the Winter Games, the committee said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum poses with the Mexican delegation that will attend the Winter Olympics on Jan. 12, 2026 in Mexico City. Karla Guerrero / ObturadorMX / Getty Images

Great Britain 2026 Olympic opening ceremony outfits

Ben Sherman designed Team GB's uniforms for the fourth consecutive Olympic Games, including a collaboration with five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley to create hand-knit scarves and hats for the flagbearers for the opening and closing ceremonies.

The designs were inspired by the Dolomite Mountains and bold pattern illustrations, Ben Sherman says, and incorporate heritage checks and Fair Isle knitwear.

Some Team GB clothing items during the Team GB Milano Cortina 2026 Kitting Out at The Barracks Conference Centre on Jan. 26, 2026, in Stirling, Scotland. WM Sport Media / Getty Images

The opening ceremony outfit includes a wool dogtooth topcoat, a mock-neck sweater with raised stripe accents and a repeating Union Flag motif, and sweat joggers, as well as a scarf, hat and Vibram-soled winter boots.

Italy 2026 Olympic opening ceremony outfits

Team Italy is wearing outfits designed by EA7 Emporio Armani. The brand's partnership with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP) began with the London Games in 2012, CONI says.

The late Giorgio Armani, who died in September, revealed the uniforms in May and said at the time: "I couldn't imagine a more stimulating collaboration, uniting the city that has given me so much and sport. Working for and alongside Italian athletes is always a pleasure and a great source of pride."

The Team Italy EA7 Emporio Armani collection ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games in Italy on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Francesca Volpi / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The ensembles include a down jacket, thermal ski jacket and trousers, all in milky white, as well as an oversized bomber jacket with an "Italia" print, among other items and accessories.

Mongolia 2026 Olympic opening ceremony outfits

Team Mongolia is wearing ceremonial outfits designed by Goyol Cashmere for the opening ceremony, which it says "proudly present to the global sporting stage the resilience, wisdom, and warrior spirit forged over thousands of years by Mongolians who have endured the eternal winters of the Central Asian highlands."

Mongolia's Olympic opening ceremony outfit is modeled at the Olympic Games Winter Fashion Showcase in Milan on Feb. 4, 2026. Xue Yuge / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The designs are inspired by attire from the Great Mongol Empire of the 13th-15th centuries. They're made with the finest Mongolian cashmere, finished with silk trim and embroidered with traditional horn motifs, Goyol and the Mongolian National Olympic Committee said in a joint Instagram post.

"Using Mongolian cashmere — long relied upon by our nomadic people to endure harsh winters — we have created ceremonial deels that honor traditional history and culture, alongside premium cashmere knit casual ensembles inspired by alpine ski sweaters rooted in Western mountain culture, enriched with motifs of the Mongolian ger and nomadic life," the post reads.