How to watch Trump's second Senate impeachment trial

Former President Trump's second impeachment trial continues for its fourth day on Friday, February 12. Democrats on Thursday rested their case, after arguing that Mr. Trump's words and actions prior to the January 6 attack on the Capitol incited the riot.

Mr. Trump's lawyers will begin their arguments on Friday.

CBSN will air the trial in full and CBSN's Elaine Quijano will provide analysis after it has concluded for the day. CBSN coverage begins 30 minutes before the trial starts each day. On CBS television stations, "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell will anchor special report coverage of the impeachment proceedings from Washington, D.C.

On the first day of the trial, the Democratic House impeachment managers presented a dramatic 13-minute video that showed the chaos at the Capitol on January 6 juxtaposed with Mr. Trump's speech to supporters earlier in the day, when he urged his followers to "fight like hell." On Wednesday, the impeachment managers showed never-before-seen footage from January 6 that showed just how close the rioters were to many members of Congress, including video of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman steering Senator Mitt Romney away from the mob.

The president's attorneys, in a sometimes disjointed presentation, argued Tuesday that the Senate has no authority to hold an impeachment trial for ex-officials under the plain language of the Constitution. The Senate, however, voted 56 to 44 to reject that argument, with 6 Republicans joining Democrats to allow the trial to continue.

The House voted to impeach Mr. Trump on January 13 on a charge of inciting an insurrection. Ten House Republicans joined every Democrat in voting for impeachment.

The article of impeachment accuses Mr. Trump of "willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States" with a speech to his supporters "that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol." Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, lost their lives.

Mr. Trump is the first president in history to be impeached twice. But it appears likely he will be acquitted, since 67 votes — two-thirds of the Senate — are needed to convict, which would mean 17 Republicans would have to join all 50 Democrats.

The House impeachment managers last week requested Mr. Trump testify during his trial, but the former president's lawyers quickly rejected that idea.