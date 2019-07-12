What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
"It is not up to President Trump, and the country does not have to satisfy him that he has lost," says constitutional las scholar and CBS News legal analyst Jonathan Turley.
"It is not up to President Trump, and the country does not have to satisfy him that he has lost," says constitutional las scholar and CBS News legal analyst Jonathan Turley.
Trump Victory — a Trump campaign and RNC fundraising committee — paid over $380,000 to the Trump Hotel Collection on March 31 and April 1.
Duval county Sheriff Mike Williams says "growing list of challenges" has forced him to express "significant concerns with the viability of the event."
In an interview that aired on Fox News Sunday, the president doubled down on his vow not to rename military bases dedicated to Confederate generals.
They were interviewed by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News personality who now hosts a web series for the campaign.
Stepien is Mr. Trump's fifth campaign manager, following Corey Lewandowski, Paul Manafort, Kellyanne Conway, and Brad Parscale.
He will be replaced by political operative Bill Stepien, but remain on the campaign.
The cost of living is up 20% since 2009, but the minimum wage hasn't budged, marking the longest period since 1938.
With no specific benchmarks in place, the Surgeon General's comments provide the first concrete piece of advice for parents in deciding when it's safe to send their children back to school.
The resolution states that many "LGBT practices are unhealthy and dangerous, sometimes endangering or shortening life and sometimes infecting society at large."
A Manhattan federal judge ordered his release, finding that the government's decision to return Cohen to jail from home confinement was retaliatory.
"I mean, really? Is this the United States of America?" Fauci said.
The White House and Congress are discussing a second payment for millions of Americans — here's where things stand.
Congressman Vern Buchanan announced Friday that his staffer Gary Tibbetts died of the virus.
He made the remarks as the U.S. surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases.
The law includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he hoped federal forces would work with local law enforcement while in Chicago.
The dogs were able to detect the coronavirus with 94% accuracy.
"The Plaintiffs recently learned that certain paparazzi and their enablers have crossed a red line for any parent."
"We were supposed to have rule of law. But now it's rule by law, or even rule by fear," pro-democracy legislator Tanya Chan told CBS News.
Iranian state television aired amateur footage of passengers on board screaming as the Mahan Air jetliner appeared to change course suddenly.
Research shows the coronavirus may attack the brain more often than we think, including in young patients who don't get typical symptoms.
"If it's going to happen, I'd rather it happen here," Governor Cuomo said of the arrangement.
Players were seen holding a black fabric that spanned both foul lines in a nod to the ongoing protests across the country.
Tyson, who last fought in 2005, will fight 51-year-old Jones, who last fought in 2018.
Soto, a 21-year-old left fielder who was a breakout star of last postseason, will be sidelined until he can come up negative on two consecutive coronavirus tests.
While the rest of the tourism industry contracts, van rental companies can hardly keep up with the demand for campers.
In a move that seems off-brand for Swift, she announced many details of the album, including its release time and tracklist.
The Progress cargo ship docked at the International Space Station after a speedy two-orbit rendezvous.
Twitter said the hackers targeted and manipulated a small number of Twitter employees as part of a "social engineering scheme."
Over the next 10 years, Tesla will receive more than $60 million in tax breaks from the federal government and a local school district.
Twitter announced that they are blocking and suspending content on Twitter that has to do with the QAnon conspiracy theory as supporters "coordinate abuse" on the platform.
Social media network "not immune" to impact of the pandemic CEO Ryan Roslansky says in announcing cuts.
The dogs were able to detect the coronavirus with 94% accuracy.
Little is known about the mysterious holes at the bottom of the ocean — but a team of researchers is looking to change that.
Two meteor showers are peaking at the same time next week.
Gonzalo has already set a record in what is expected to be an unusually active Atlantic hurricane season.
He made the remarks as the U.S. surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases.
Federal agency warns of more products contaminated with methanol, which can be dangerous if absorbed through the skin.
Research shows the coronavirus may attack the brain more often than we think, including in young patients who don't get typical symptoms.
The latest data on the agency's website shows that children between the ages of 5 and 17 make up roughly 5.3% of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
The cost of living is up 20% since 2009, but the minimum wage hasn't budged, marking the longest period since 1938.
Garmin customers expressed their frustration at the outage, which is also impacting the company's call centers.
More than 2 million Americans applied for jobless aid last week as layoffs increased in states hit by the pandemic.
Twitter said the hackers targeted and manipulated a small number of Twitter employees as part of a "social engineering scheme."
Over the next 10 years, Tesla will receive more than $60 million in tax breaks from the federal government and a local school district.
Things got heated after a fellow shopper told him he should wear a mask and he cursed in front of the other shopper's young daughter.
If convicted, Derek and Kellie Chauvin could each face a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison and/or have to pay a $90,000 fine.
One of the suspects, Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, had previously been charged with 230 felonies.
But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she won't let federal troops terrorize her city.
"There is no comfort in revenge, put the guns down," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.
China has launched an unmanned spacecraft on a seven-month journey to Mars. It is carrying a rover to explore the red planet. CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
The Progress cargo ship docked at the International Space Station after a speedy two-orbit rendezvous.
The Tianwen-1 mission – China's most ambitious attempt yet at interplanetary exploration – aims to send an orbiter, lander and rover to the red planet.
Two NASA astronauts conducted another in a series of spacewalks at the International Space Station on Tuesday. It's part of an ongoing process to upgrade the orbiting space lab. CBSN's Errol Barnett has details.
Which state has the highest proportion of gun owners? Find out here.
From Mulan to the next Fast and Furious film, these are the new movies fans are most looking forward to in 2020
Washington's NFL team is retiring their old name and mascot. Will others follow?
Jodi Huisentruit, the morning news anchor at Iowa's KIMT-TV was reported missing on June 27, 1995. Mason City Police are still at work trying to solve this case 23 years later.
Minnesota native Annie Ojile captures scenes of a locked-down Italy devoid of American tourists during the coronavirus outbreak
These are the stories of disparity, inequity and leadership in the Latino community amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maria Elena Salinas hosts “Pandemia: Latinos in Crisis,” a CBS News special.
The FDA warns 75 brands of hand sanitizer may be making people sick, or even causing death if ingested. Kris Van Cleave reports.
In an exclusive interview with CBS News, President Trump defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, insisting that despite long lines and long waits, testing is "working well." Mr. Trump also discussed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Confederate flag. Catherine Herridge spoke with the President at the White House.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation focuses on public health and has committed more than $350 million for the development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against the coronavirus. Bill Gates joined "CBS Evening News" with more on the U.S.' pandemic response and the progress of finding a vaccine.
President Trump declared "99%" of COVID-19 cases to be "totally harmless" during Fourth of July remarks over the weekend, prompting backlash from mayors of both political parties. The president's FDA commissioner struggled to provide a factual basis for the president's claim. Paula Reid reports.