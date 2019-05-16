Heroin diaries: Jaymes Lindbloom's journey from addiction to recovery

"Heroin destroys lives. It destroys families. It destroys everything that it touches. And you can't win while you're usin' it," the 21-year-old told "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher. But it was a tough lesson for him to learn. At the height of his addiction, Jaymes had a $200-a-day habit, overdosed four times and was arrested three times.