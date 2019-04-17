The Mueller Report
Justice Dept. is expected to release a redacted version of the special counsel's report on Russian election interference and Donald Trump's campaign
Latest
-
Trump's legal team prepares response to Mueller findings
The full Mueller report is due to be released on Thursday. Attorney General William Barr released a summary of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Paula Reid has the latest.
-
Barr to hold press conference Thursday to discuss Mueller report release
Attorney General William Barr is expected to release a redacted version of the special counsel's report Thursday morning
-
Ivanka Trump says she isn't worried about release of Mueller report
The president's daughter and top adviser spoke to the Associated Press while on a trip to Africa
-
What you won't see in the Mueller report
The special counsel's Trump-Russia report will be out on Thursday for all to see — but not all of it
-
Rudy Giuliani: White House preparing rebuttal to Mueller report
President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tells CBS News the White House is preparing a rebuttal to the Special Counsel's report. Hunter Walker, a White House reporter for Yahoo News, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss what to expect from the redacted report's release Thursday.
-
Trump attorneys and allies prepare for Mueller report release
President Trump's personal attorneys have created their own rebuttal report, and Republicans on Capitol Hill are preparing their strategy as well
-
Justice Dept. says redacted Mueller report to be released Thursday
The Justice Department said a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report will be released Thursday. Kevin Cirilli, chief Washington correspondent for Bloomberg News, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss Monday's political headlines.
-
House Intel leaders demand "full visibility" into Mueller materials
Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Devin Nunes say they want "all materials, regardless of form and classification" from Mueller
-
Mueller report will be released Thursday morning
The Justice Department says special counsel Robert Mueller's report will be released Thursday morning
-
DOJ addresses reports that some on Mueller team unhappy with Barr letter
Reports Wednesday found that some on the special counsel's team believe Attorney General Barr did not adequately represent Mueller's report
-
The Mueller Report: A Turning Point
Monday night's CBS News special, "The Mueller Report: A Turning Point," unpacks the two-year investigation
-
The Mueller Report: A Turning Point
Special counsel Robert Mueller investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election for nearly two years, and America has finally learned some of his findings. Jeff Glor anchors a CBS News special, "The Mueller Report: A Turning Point."
-
Read the Justice Department's summary of Mueller report
Attorney General William Barr summarized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in a letter to lawmakers Sunday
