Trump says he probably won't watch Mueller testimony

President Trump said he doesn't plan to watch former special counsel Robert Mueller testify before Congress on Wednesday, but he might watch some of it. Mr. Trump, seated alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, reiterated his claims that Mueller is very "conflicted" and his report exonerates him.

"No, I'm not going to be watching, probably, maybe I'll see a little bit of it," the president told reporters in the Oval Office Monday. "I'm not going to be watching Mueller because you can't take all those bites out of the apple. We had no collusion, no obstruction. We had no nothing, we had a total no collusion finding. The Democrats were devastated by it they went crazy they've gone off the deep end they're not doing anything they're not doing health care."

The president reiterated his unsubstantiated claim that Mueller wanted to be the FBI director, making him "conflicted" for the role of special counsel.

President Trump and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan, speak to the media in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2019 in Washington, D.C. / Getty Images

"Robert Mueller, I know he's conflicted," Mr. Trump said. "He had, there's a lot of conflicts that he's got, including the fact that his best friend is Comey. But he's got conflicts with me too. He's got big conflicts with me. As you know he wanted the job of the FBI director, he didn't get it. And we had a business relationship where I said no. And I would say that he wasn't happy. Then all of the sudden he gets this position, but you know what he still ruled and I respect him for it, he still ruled no collusion no obstruction. And this thing should have ended a long time ago."

The visit with the Pakistani prime minister was an attempt to mend ties between the two countries, as the relationship has been tense. In 2017 Mr. Trump said he was putting Pakistan "on notice" for supporting the Afghan Taliban. On Monday, Mr. Trump claimed he could end the war in Afghanistan in a week if he wanted to, but he doesn't want to obliterate 10 million people.

The visit from the Pakistani prime minister also came as the president continued his attacks against four progressive congresswomen of color, labeling them as "racist." Last week, the president suggested they should "go back" to their own countries. The president insisted there are no racial tensions in the country.

"No, no, there are no racial tensions," the president said. "Look, I've had my best numbers recently and it is because of the economy and what I have done for the African Americans. African Americans are doing better than they have ever done in our country."