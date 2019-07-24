Entertainment

Jay-Z and Meek Mill launch new record label

Music mogul Jay-Z and hip-hop artist Meek Mill are getting into business together with the announcement of Mill's new record label: Dream Chasers. The label is a joint venture with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the 32-year-old emcee on the business side of the music industry. In an excerpt of their interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, Mill and Jay-Z open up about why they think it's important to establish a legacy as entrepreneurs for the next generation of artists.