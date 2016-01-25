The matchup for Super Bowl 50 sets the stage for an epic contest between quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Cam Newton
Manning of the Denver Broncos is now the oldest quarterback to take a team to the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, this will be the first Super Bowl for Newton of the Carolina Panthers. "The NFL Today" host James Brown joins "CBS This Morning" from Denver to preview the upcoming Super Bowl.