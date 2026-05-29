This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 31)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.

A 1954 portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe. Getty Images

COVER STORY: Marilyn Monroe at 100

She was, and remains, one of cinema's most brilliant stars. Norma Jeane Baker, known to the world as Marilyn Monroe, died in 1962 at age 36, but she left a legacy of classic films, fashion, and a carefully-crafted celebrity image. To mark the centenary of her birth, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is launching an exhibition, "Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with those studying the sex symbol's life and career, and those who are preserving her film persona.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Marilyn: The Lost Photographs, The Last Interview"

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ALMANAC: May 31

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



U.S.: Unveiling the history beneath the Lincoln Memorial

For more than a century, one of Washington's best-kept secrets lay beneath the Lincoln Memorial: the Undercroft, a soaring 50,000-square-foot foundation built to keep the landmark from sinking into D.C.'s swampy ground. Beginning in June, the public will be able to visit the space, now with a museum tracing the memorial's history, from its construction to its role as a powerful stage for the civil rights movement. Correspondent Faith Salie goes underground.

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Anna Leigh Waters hits a forehand drive shot during the Ares Pickleball Slam 4 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, April 15, 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

SPORTS: Pickleball superstar Anna Leigh Waters

Professional pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport, and its biggest star is Anna Leigh Waters. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with the 19-year-old, whom many call the greatest pickleball player of all time.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



U.S.: ICE detentions

Jim Axelrod reports.



HARTMAN: TBD







SUNDAY PROFILE: Jill Biden on life in, and after, the White House

The former first lady sits down with correspondent Rita Braver.

PREVIEW: Jill Biden says Joe Biden wasn't in cognitive decline as he ran for reelection

PREVIEW: Jill Biden says she thought Joe Biden was having a stroke during his 2024 debate

PREVIEW: Jill Biden says Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis was "just shocking"

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THESE UNITED STATES: The Harlem Renaissance

With the Great Migration, when millions of African Americans fled violence and discrimination in the Jim Crow South for a new life up North, New York City's Harlem neighborhood became a haven for writers, artists, musicians and political leaders. The resulting "Harlem Renaissance" in the 1920s challenged racist stereotypes, and changed the way America, and the world, saw African American culture. Nancy Giles reports.

Christian Sarner, Noura Bitar and Viva Olsen, three of the human "books" that help comprise the Human Library. CBS News

WORLD: Checking out The Human Library

At a very special library in Copenhagen, Denmark, the "books" being checked out are actual human beings. The Human Library, founded 26 years ago, offers 30-minute conversations with living books on a wealth of subjects, and is now available in 80 countries (including the United States) and online. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook talked with the library's co-founder Ronni Abergel, and checked out three unique books on the topics of schizophrenia, refugees, and Greenland.

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NATURE: Cactus blooms in Arizona



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: "CBS Sunday Morning" stories about cars (YouTube Video)

From stick-shifts to self-driving cars, "CBS Sunday Morning" goes down the road of all things automotive.

Celebrating the automotive world

Selling cars for a song

The road toward more driverless cars

Restoring classic cars in the classroom

Cars and art at the MoMA

Cars to make you swoon

Nature transforms junkyard cars into art

From 1956, a future vision of driverless cars

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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