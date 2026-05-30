Manhunt underway for suspect in Virginia accused of killing sheriff's deputy

A manhunt is underway in Virginia for a suspect accused of killing a sheriff's deputy while he was conducting a welfare check, law enforcement officials said.

Deputy Logan Utt was fatally shot after police received a request from a family member to do a welfare check at the location, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

A man at the home opened fire on the two deputies who responded to the location, according to the sheriff's office. The deputies returned fire, the sheriff's office said, and both were hit by gunfire. Utt was pronounced dead, while the second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest. That deputy is currently receiving medical evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition, officials said.

"Deputy Utt was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished family member, friend, and respected member of our law enforcement family. His service, courage, and dedication will not be forgotten," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Utt joined the sheriff's office in 2023, after serving in the military.

A search is underway for the suspect. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, law enforcement officials said.

"My office is closely monitoring this tragic incident," Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger wrote on social media. "I encourage anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to contact Virginia State Police. My thoughts are with the deputy's family and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office as we work through this awful situation."