Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death confirmed as Scottish authorities publish death certificate

By Haley Ott

/ CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age," according to the death certificate for the late British monarch.

An extract of the certificate was published by National Records Scotland on Thursday. It listed old age as the queen's cause of death and said she died at 3:10 p.m. local time on September 8, at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland.

queen-death-certificate.jpg
An extract of the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II was released Thursday by National Records of Scotland National Records of Scotland

