Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death confirmed as Scottish authorities publish death certificate
Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age," according to the death certificate for the late British monarch.
An extract of the certificate was published by National Records Scotland on Thursday. It listed old age as the queen's cause of death and said she died at 3:10 p.m. local time on September 8, at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.