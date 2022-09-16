Several routine activities, business operations put on hold during U.K. mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, the U.K. entered a period of mourning. Traditionally, this period would last 12 days. However, in this case, King Charles III has ordered the mourning period for his mother to last until seven days after the her funeral, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.

While there is no federal requirement from the British government to do so, several organizations, programs and businesses are opting to shut down on that day.

Patients will be unable to undergo "non-essential" medical procedures or attend appointments at most British hospitals on Monday, the BBC reports. The cancellations will affect planned outpatient operations such as hip and knee replacements and cataract surgeries, which will need to be rescheduled. The National Health Service reports that more than 6.7 million people are on waiting lists for healthcare in England as of June 2022.

Meanwhile, shoppers will not be able to stroll the aisles and departments of Ikea, Harrods, Primark, Aldi or Lidl, which are closing out of respect for the late queen's funeral service.

Out of respect for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to allow our co-workers to pay their respects, all IKEA stores and business operations across the United Kingdom will be closed on Monday 19th September. pic.twitter.com/FARDyuDWR8 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) September 12, 2022

Locals will be unable to get a quick meal at McDonald's, as the company announced it will close all its locations until 5 p.m. on Monday.

All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling. pic.twitter.com/OOws3q8hnb — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) September 14, 2022

Patrons will not be able to check out a book at the British Library, which is closing for the day.

To mark the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Library will be closed on Monday 19 September.



We will be in touch with ticketholders to reschedule or refund your visit. The Library will reopen as usual on Tuesday 20 September. pic.twitter.com/yJvf52no5b — The British Library (@britishlibrary) September 13, 2022

The Chester Zoo in Cheshire will be closed, as well as all the parks part of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

Everyone here at Chester Zoo sends their heartfelt condolences to the royal family at this time.



The zoo will remain open tomorrow (Friday 9 September) but will close on the date of the State Funeral. — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) September 8, 2022

Legoland Windsor will shut down its park. Ticket holders for that day will have to postpone their visit.

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time.



Out of respect the Resort will be closed tomorrow. If you're due to visit you will receive an email about your booking. pic.twitter.com/5vJlqUgIXv — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) September 8, 2022

Several previously scheduled strikes by the rail workers and postal workers' unions were suspended "out of respect for her service to the country and her family," the unions said in a statement last week, according to the BBC.

During the mourning period, several other routine activities are being put on pause.

For example, the ability to sign a petition on Parliament's site has been halted until further notice.

The Royal Meteorological Society, along with the Meterological Office, which is the U.K.'s weather service, both announced that they will only be posting essential content like forecasts and warnings during this time.