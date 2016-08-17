Protests over police violence
Several high-profile cases involving police-related deaths have sparked protests and debate nationwide about law enforcement and race relations
New recruits join Milwaukee's police squad amid controversy
42 new recruits to the Milwaukee Police Department were sworn in last year and cleared for 27 weeks of training
Feeling cut off, cop cleared in killing takes action
White Oklahoma police officer was recently acquitted of fatally shooting unarmed black man
Why is convicting officers so rare?
Since 2005, 82 officers have been charged, but only 29 have been convicted
Family reaches settlement in Philando Castile's death
Mother of Philando Castile reaches $3 million settlement in his death
Settlement amount for Michael Brown's family revealed
Michael Brown, 18, was unarmed when he was fatally shot by officer Darren Wilson in 2014
Bullets in deadly police shooting came close to 4-year-old
Philando Castile's girlfriend, her young daughter were in car when police officer killed black motorist
Jurors in Philando Castile case hear audio from after deadly shooting
"I don't know where the gun was," Officer Jeronimo Yanez said shortly after fatally shooting Philando Castile
Cleveland takes action on cop who killed 12-year-old boy
Tamir Rice shooting at Cleveland recreation center in 2014 left 12-year-old boy holding pellet gun dead
"Black and Blue" examines divide between police, black communities
CBS News' Jeff Pegues is taking an in-depth look at the crisis in his new book
Jeff Sessions says police are "unfairly blamed" for violence
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to law enforcement officers in St. Louis, where he outlined his plan to combat crime and drug addiction. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid spoke to CBSN about what Sessions had to say.
DOJ's civil rights chief details Chicago policing practices in scathing report
Vanita Gupta calls Chicago police's accountability systems "broken," says the city has been done a disservice
Disciplinary charges brought against cops involved in black boy's death
Tamir Rice was killed while playing with pellet gun outside Cleveland recreation center in 2014
Feds, Baltimore reach agreement on policing in wake of controversial death
Justice Department began investigation of police department's patterns, practices after 2015 death of Freddie Gray
Chicago sergeant stripped of powers after deadly shooting
Police sergeant says victim, Kajuan Raye, brandished gun but police haven't found weapon; Raye's relatives say he wasn't armed
Ambushes against police officers skyrocket in 2016
There have been more targeted attacks on police in 2016 than any other year for the past 20 years. Over the past week, six officers were attacked in multiple cities across the country - including an officer in Idaho who had to react quickly. Don Dahler has more.
Minnesota cop charged in Philando Castile shooting death
Officer Jeronimo Yanez has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Philando Castile at a traffic stop in St. Paul, Minnesota, last July -- an incident that was live-streamed on Facebook by his girlfriend. CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports.
Baton Rouge officer sues prominent Black Lives Matter activist
Officer claims he was injured during a protest after a deadly police shooting in July; officer says he was struck in the face by a rock or a piece of concrete
Anthem singer: NBA team gave me the boot over what I was wearing
Sevyn Streeter was scheduled to sing before Philadelphia 76ers' season opener until minutes before showtime
N.Y. woman wrote about police killings before officer killed her
In searing, eloquent essay on living with schizophrenia, Deborah Danner agonized over deaths of mentally ill people like her at hands of police
Police chief leader sorry for historical racial abuse
Terrence Cunningham, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said police have historically been a face of oppression
Study finds many police break law on reporting police shootings
Texas and California are the only states to require police report all in-custody deaths, but local departments failed to do so hundreds of times
Graphic video released of police shooting of Charlotte man
Keith Scott's death last month led to days of sometimes violent protests; friends, kin say motorcycle wreck had left him mentally impaired
Activists demand answers after fatal LAPD shooting
LAPD being pressured by activists to publicly name the officers involved in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old black man near his home
L.A. teen shot dead by cops running away, witnesses say
Witnesses say 18-year-old Carnell Snell Jr. had his hands up when he was shot and killed on his own block; protesters gather
Man with knife dead after struggle with California police
Southern California police officers called to apartment following reports of disturbance
