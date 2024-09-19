Justice Department opens civil rights investigation into Mississippi "Goon Squad" sheriff's office

The Justice Department on Thursday announced it is opening a civil rights investigation into Rankin County, Mississippi, and the Rankin County Sheriff's Department. A group of the agency's former officers — who called themselves the "Goon Squad" — pleaded guilty last year to a series of charges for torturing two Black men.

"The public is now well aware of the heinous attack inflicted on two Black men by Rankin County deputies who called themselves the 'Goon Squad,'" said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement. "Those officers have since been convicted and sentenced, but we are launching this civil pattern or practice investigation to examine serious allegations that the Rankin County Sheriff's Department systematically violates people's constitutional rights through excessive use of force; unlawful stops, searches, and arrests; and discriminatory policing."

Garland said the allegations against the sheriff's department include overusing tasers, using racial slurs, entering homes illegally and accusations deputies have "deployed dangerous, cruel tactics to assault people in their custody."

The Justice Department said Rankin County officials have said they will cooperate with the investigation.

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department made national headlines when five former deputies, along with one former Richland, Mississippi, police officer, were accused of torturing two Black men — Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker — in January of 2023.

FThis combination of photos shows, from top left, former Rankin County sheriff's deputies Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield. Rogelio V. Solis / AP

All six former officers pleaded guilty to a series of state and federal charges, admitting to breaking into a home without a warrant and torturing Jenkins and Parker for hours, going so far as to shoot one of them in the mouth. The men were also beaten, tased repeatedly and assaulted with a sex toy, prosecutors said.

The group of former officers had arrived at the Braxton, Mississippi, house after a White person called Rankin County Sheriff's Deputy Brett McAlpin to complain about two Black men staying with a White woman. McAlpin told Christian Dedmon, another deputy, who then texted a group of White deputies internally known for using excessive force who called themselves the "Goon Squad," according to prosecutors.

McAlpin, Dedmon and fellow former deputies Hunter Elward, Jeffrey Middleton and Daniel Opdyke — along with former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield — were all sentenced to decades in prison on both state and federal charges earlier this year.