Former chef pleads guilty to selling lethal substances to 14 people who died by suicide

A Canadian man accused of selling lethal substances online to people who used them to end their own lives pleaded guilty Friday to counseling or aiding suicide.

Wearing a dark blazer and a white shirt, Kenneth Law, a former chef, stood in the prisoner's box of a Newmarket, Ontario, court to enter his guilty pleas. Sentencing is scheduled for September. As part of the plea agreement, Canadian prosecutors will withdraw 14 murder charges against him.

Police in Canada and around the world have been investigating more than 100 suicides linked to Law. The charges against him in the Canadian court are related to 14 people across Ontario who were between the ages of 16 and 36.

Canadian police said Law used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested.

In 2023, Canadian police released photos of the sodium nitrite, adding that a joint operation led by 11 police agencies from across Ontario were investigating the case.

"Investigators are asking members of the community to be alert of any packaging or label identifying sodium nitrite," Constable Sarah Patten said at the time.

Kenneth Law pictured in a handout photo from Canadian Police. Peel Regional Police

Law is suspected of sending at least 1,200 packages to more than 40 countries, with about 160 of those allegedly sent to addresses in Canada, police said. He has been in custody since his arrest at his Mississauga, Ontario, home in May 2023.

Prosecutors in the U.K. have decided not to charge Law despite investigating him for over 112 deaths.

The Crown Prosecution Service and the National Crime Agency said they had decided Law "should be sentenced for the full extent of his offending within a single sentencing process in Canada."

In a letter to bereaved families, the organizations said it had been a "difficult decision."

"No outcome in any court can remove the pain victims and their families have suffered," they said.

Families of some of those who died called for a public inquiry.

"If our own country will not put anyone on trial for these deaths, the very least it can do is hold a proper inquiry into how they were allowed to happen," said Adele Zeynep Walton, whose 21-year-old sister Aimee Walton died in 2022.

Kim Prosser's son Ashtyn took his own life in March 2023 in Canada, weeks before Law's arrest.

"To be at the courthouse on Friday and to sit there ... it's a beginning to another chapter of this process of healing," she told AFP this week.

Kim Prosser poses for a portrait while holding a photo of her son Ashtyn Prosser, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on September 14, 2023. JORGE UZON/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand also have conducted investigations.

Those found guilty of aiding suicide in Canada can face up to 14 years in prison, while first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

A New Zealand coroner found four people who died by suicide there had ordered items online from a business associated with Law, but noted Law's activities are outside the jurisdiction of New Zealand courts.

It is against Canadian law to recommend suicide, although assisted suicide has been legal since 2016 for people 18 and older. Any adult with a serious illness, disease or disability may seek help in dying, but they must ask for assistance from a physician.

Every year, about 4,500 people in Canada die by suicide and every day, more than 200 people in Canada attempt suicide, according to government statistics.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.