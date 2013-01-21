Obama's Second Inauguration
Full coverage of the president's second swearing-in on Jan. 20 and inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21
Latest
-
Obama's next moves on climate change, immigration?
During his inauguration speech, President Obama devoted a lot of attention to climate change and immigration reform. Chief White House correspondent Major Garret reports on what the president has planned to tackle these issues.
-
Obama's inaugural speech addresses challenges ahead
President Obama knows a debate over deficits and entitlement programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid is straight ahead. As Major Garrett reports, he used his second inaugural speech to tell Republicans these pillars of the great society must remain.
-
House GOP to vote on debt ceiling extension
House Republicans will hold a vote to extend the nation's debt ceiling for three months, postponing what was expected to be a brutal fight that could have resulted in default. Nancy Cordes reports.
-
Beyonce: "I'm very proud" of inauguration performance
During a Super Bowl XLVII press conference, superstar singer Beyonce responds to the controversy surrounding her singing to a pre-recorded track at the presidential inauguration and says she is "very proud" of her performance.
-
What is Obama's agenda?
With an election behind him and a second term ahead, just what will President Obama prioritize in his next four years? Jeff Zeleny, national political correspondent for The New York Times, gives his insight.
-
Obama races to put forth agenda
Even though President Obama has four more years in the White House, realistically he only has a little over a year to govern before the next election heats up. Bill Plante reports.
-
Best Inauguration caught-on-tape moments
President Obama's second Inauguration was full of tradition but it also produced some unexpected caught on tape moments.
-
Reid: Tea Party "gimmicks" may play "big part" in House budget
While lauding House Speaker John Boehner's leadership in getting the GOP to temporarily drop its requirement to include spending cuts in exchange for suspending the debt ceiling, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., today said he worried the more conservative Tea Party faction of the House would hold up a budget resolution.
-
Beyonce sings national anthem at inauguration 2013
Pop icon Beyonce Knowles sings the "Star Spangled Banner" at President Obama's second inauguration.
-
GOP: Where was Obama's outreach?
Republicans hoped the president would have kicked off his second term with the extension of an olive branch
-
Did Beyonce lip-sync at Obama's inauguration?
Beyonce's performance of the National Anthem at President Obama's second inauguration got rave reviews, but questions were raised about whether she was actually singing or lip-syncing. Scott Pelley reports.
-
Obama's political speech
In his second inaugural address, Obama called for unity--on his own terms.
-
Obama: How he's aged
A picture a month tells the story of how President Obama has aged during four years in the White House.
-
From Nixon to Obama: Schieffer's decades of inaugural coverage
"Face the Nation" host Bob Schieffer talks inaugural history -- from hostage situations to hairstyles. And, CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley and Schieffer speak to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about the Inauguration Day events.
-
Obama back to business, faces debt extension vote
President Obama gets back to business following the inaugural festivities, with a vote on the debt limit extension expected in the House. Bill Plante reports.
-
Inaugural Luncheon: Who made the wine?
The wine served at President Obama's Inaugural Luncheon came from a man who's having a very successful second career. Seth Doane reports.
-
Jason Wu on Michelle Obama's inaugural dresses
Fashion designer Jason Wu became an overnight sensation when Michelle Obama chose his gown for her husband's first inauguration. Wu speaks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about his dress being chosen yet again for the inaugural ball.
-
Presidential all-nighter? WH party goes late
There were two official inaugural balls but a late-night party at the White House might have been the place to be. Gayle King reports.
-
FLOTUS chooses Jason Wu dress for inaugural balls
Michelle Obama chose a familiar name to design her show-stopping inaugural ball gown. Jan Crawford looks at how the first lady's fashion translates into big bucks for any designer.
-
Inauguration Day: Photobombs, yawns, and big moments
The oath of office and the president's speech may be the main events at any inauguration, but CBS News' Chip Reid takes a look at the other things worth remembering.
-
House GOP Whip on the inauguration
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) talks to Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell about President Obama's inaugural address and what to expect from both parties in the upcoming months.
-
Inauguration: Pomp, parties and policy
DC police say more than 800,000 people attended the Inauguration Day swearing-in on the National Mall and thousands of them stayed around to join the president for the inaugural parties. CBS News' Bill Plante reports.
-
Obama honors military, dances at inaugural balls
Newly minted second term president kicked off inauguration evening at the Commander in Chief's Ball
-
Bob Schieffer: No real memorable lines in Obama speech
"Face the Nation" anchor says President Obama's speech will please the left, won't impress the right
-
How many attended Obama's second inauguration?
The White House is saying 1 million but, if history is a guide, we may never know for sure
Highlights
-
Schieffer, Plante look back at inaugurations past
-
Biden hams it up on the inaugural parade route
-
Presidential inauguration 2013
-
Obama, Congress leaders visit Capitol's MLK bust
-
Highlights from Obama's 2nd inauguration
-
President Obama takes second term oath of office
-
Making history at presidential inaugurations
-
Inauguration Day through the years
-
A look inside the inaugural luncheon